Hartford Erase Early Deficit, Defeat Monterey Bay 2-1

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After falling down 1-0 in the first half of tonight's match, two unanswered goals from Michee Ngalina and Deshane Beckford propelled Hartford to a comeback victory at home.

After a back and forth run of play through the opening 15 minutes of the match, Monterey Bay forward Adrian Rebollar struck first for his team in the 17th minute. He capitalized off of a corner kick from Walmer Martinez and put a volley in the back of the net, opening up the scoring on the road.

The visitors didn't hold onto the lead for long, as Michee Ngalina knotted the score in the 33rd minute. Thomas Vancaeyezeele played a well-weighted ball into the attacking third for Ngalina, and the winger's shot from outside the box deflected off of Monterey Bay's Kai Greene and past Siaha. The Green and Blue dominated in the attacking third, leading the first half in shots with eight to Monterey Bay's two.

Hartford stayed eager for a goal throughout the 45th minute of play with Marcus Epps putting a shot on goal just minutes before the end of the first half. The halftime whistle blew and the score remained the same.

Hartford came into the second half with the same momentum they left the first with scoring in the 50th minute of play. After a cross into the box, Thomas Vancaeyezeele laid off a ball into space to Deshane Beckford who buried a shot into the back of the net, raising the score to 2-1.

In the 88th minute of play, Monterey Bay came close to leveling out the score after Carlos Guzman received a pass off a corner kick and fired a long range shot that deflected off the top post. Despite maintaining possession of the ball for the majority of the second half, Monterey Bay couldn't find a goal and Hartford walked off the field with a much-needed win to snap a five-game skin in USL Championship play.

Vancaeyezeele's two assists were his first of the season, and Beckford netted his second goal. Marcus Epps and Triston Hodge distributed the ball well for Hartford, recording three chances created apiece. Renan Ribeiro had an active match despite not having to make a save, booting three clearances.

Hartford moves to a record of 4-6-0 after tonight's battle with Monterey Bay FC. The team will have over a week to prepare for another home turf matchup with New England rival Rhode Island FC next Saturday at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at https://www.hartfordathletic.com/tickets/.

FAST STATS

Shots(On-Target): Hartford 14 (5) Monterey Bay 9 (1)

Corners: Hartford 8 Monterey Bay 7

Fouls: Hartford 13 Monterey Bay 14

Offsides: Hartford 1 Monterey Bay 2

Possession: Hartford 44.6% Monterey Bay 55.4%

Passing: Hartford 318 Monterey Bay 389

Saves: Hartford 1 Monterey Bay 3

SCORING SUMMARY

18' - Rebollar

33' - Ngalina (Vancaeyezeele)

50' - Deshane Beckford

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

Hartford:

55' - Farrell (Yellow)

90' - Williams (Yellow)

94' - Hodge (Yellow)

Monterey Bay:

53' - Guzman (Yellow)

61' - Lara (Yellow)

68' - Fehr (Yellow)

88' - Robinson (Yellow)

HARTFORD ATHLETIC STARTING LINEUP

40 (GK) Renan Ribeiro, 5 (DF) Triston Hodge, 15 (DF) Joe Farrell, 19 (DF) Rece Buckmaster, 23 (DF) Thomas Vancaeyezeele, 4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett, 6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (18 Joe Schmidt, 86' ), 8 (MF) Jay Chapman, 31 (F) Deshane Beckford (9 Ramario Williams, 82'), 11 (F) Michee Ngalina, 7 (F) Marcus Epps (29 Emmanuel Samadia, 70')

MONTEREY BAY STARTING LINEUP

16 (GK) Antony Siaha, 30 (DF) Kai Greene, 5 (DF) Carlos Guzmán, 4 (DF) Alex Lara ( 32 Pierce Gallaway, 84'), 3 (DF) Morey Doner, 10 (MF) Rafael Baca, 11 (MF/F) Walmer Martínez (12 Grant Robinson, 69'), 64 (MF) Jerry Ayon (99 Xavi Gnaulati, 69'), 7 (MF) Adrian Rebollar (18 Michael Gonzalez, 76'), 13 (F) Mobi Fehr, 31 (F) Chase Boone

