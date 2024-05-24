MBFC Flexed to ESPN2 on June 22

May 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - The United Soccer League (USL) Championship and Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) have announced today that the Crisp-and-Kelp's matchup against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, June 22 at Cardinale Stadium has been flexed and will now air live on ESPN2 at 3 p.m. local time.

In addition to the league's eight previously announced ESPN2 contests this season, Monterey Bay's match against Roots SC now officially joins this season's slate alongside another freshly-flexed match, Sacramento Republic FC vs New Mexico United on September 29. Today's additions firmly round out the slate at 10 total league matches on ESPN2 this season - up from nine in 2023.

In the past three years, Monterey Bay F.C. and Oakland Roots SC have joined Sacramento Republic FC to form a triangular rivalry across NorCal, but the battles between the two clubs separated by a couple of hours on the California coast have already delivered some memorable meetings of their own. Roots SC will make the trip South to scenic Cardinale Stadium on June 22 for the second meeting of the season after Monterey Bay took a 1-0 win in Oakland earlier this year, a result that left some lingering bad blood between the two sides. As both teams take aim at a postseason berth, the intensity will be high.

Single match and group tickets for the 2024 regular season are available now. Visit www.MontereyBayFC.com/tickets for more information. Match times are subject to change. Learn more about Monterey Bay F.C. by following @MontereyBayFC on X, Instagram and Facebook, as well as online at MontereyBayFC.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.