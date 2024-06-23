SWB Game Notes - June 23

June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (37-36) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-31)

Game 74 | Home Game 35 | PNC Field | Sunday, June 23, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

LHP Brandon Eisert (0-0, 13.50) vs RHP Cam Schlittler (Triple-A Debut)

ROJAS RAMPAGE - Jose Rojas has been clutch at the plate for the RailRiders with a team-leading 15 home runs and 47 runs batted in. He has had back-to-back games with a long ball. Rojas has hit .246 on the season, but has found his swing in May and June. The lefty bat recently opted out of his contract, but chose to re-sign with the Yankees organization after originally joining the club during the offseason.

HELLO CAM - Hudson Valley has sent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 23-year-old Cam Schlittler to make the spot start today. The righty has had a good season in High-A making eleven starts for a 2.32 earned run average. In 54.1 innings, he has issued just 28 walks to 72 strikeouts. Schlittler was intially signed by the Yankees on July 27, 2022 and has not pitched above HV.

SLUGGING WEEK - The RailRiders pitching staff has allowed 17 home runs this week despite playing only four games. It is the most allowed in the last week of the first half of the International League. However, the 10 that they have slugged is third best in the league. The arms have given up 95 homers on the season which is not much compared to the 119 that Columbus has let up.

EARLY DEFICIT - SWB has struggled with allowing their opponents to score in the first inning of the game and take an early lead. On Friday, Edgar Barclay gave up runs in the first, second, and third. The RailRiders have let up an inning-high 63 runs in the first frame. Conversely, their offense thrives late in the game as they have plated the most runs (62) in the 7th inning this summer.

BRANDON'S BEST - After being on the Injured List for about two weeks, the RailRiders are happy to have Brandon Lockridge back in the lineup. He has hit .274 in 45 games and has become a stable leadoff hitter for Shelley Duncan. Lockridge had a fantastic May hitting .354 and has taken that into June, albeit in just four games. The speedster leads the team in stolen bases, notching his 22nd on Thursday which is good for fourth most in the International League.

WE SEE YOU - RailRiders relief pitcher Oddanier Mosqueda made his 27th appearance of the season on Thursday. This is the most outings on the team and within the entire Yankees farm system, with four more appearances than the next arm. The lefty often enters the game in the middle of an inning and has been successful at stopping the opponents offense. Mosqueda has inherited 15 baserunners so far and has allowed just four of them to score, including leaving two aboard in his last outing.

ONE OF THOSE ALL-TIMERS - The 21 runs that the RailRiders allowed in Friday's game was the most they have let up this season. And, the nine-run frame that Buffalo had in the third was the largest frame by an opponent. The 25 hits that the Bisons were the most ever allowed in franchise history. Riley Tirotta led the way going 5-for 6.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.