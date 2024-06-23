Stripers Lose 7-5 to Charlotte in First-Half Finale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Eli White's two-run home run capped a five-run third inning as the Gwinnett Stripers (35-40) took a 5-1 lead, but the Charlotte Knights (33-41) came back with six unanswered runs to win 7-5 on Sunday evening at Truist Field. Gwinnett dropped five of six in the series.

Decisive Plays: Drake Baldwin and Luke Williams each doubled to drive in runs and White followed with a two-run homer (4) as Gwinnett took a 5-1 lead in the third. Charlotte came back on a Wilmer Difo two-run homer in the third, RBI single by Carlos Perez in the fifth, and RBI single by Zach DeLoach in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5. With two outs in the seventh, Rafael Ortega's ground ball under the glove of first baseman Chadwick Tromp scored two runs to put the Knights ahead 7-5.

Key Contributors: Baldwin (1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and White (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in four runs while Nacho Alvarez Jr. went 2-for-4 with a run scored. For Charlotte, Mark Payton went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer, four runs scored, and one RBI.

Noteworthy: Williams went 1-for-4 with a double to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. Alejo Lopez went 0-for-4, snapping his 22-game on-base streak.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 25): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

