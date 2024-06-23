Stripers Lose 7-5 to Charlotte in First-Half Finale
June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Eli White's two-run home run capped a five-run third inning as the Gwinnett Stripers (35-40) took a 5-1 lead, but the Charlotte Knights (33-41) came back with six unanswered runs to win 7-5 on Sunday evening at Truist Field. Gwinnett dropped five of six in the series.
Decisive Plays: Drake Baldwin and Luke Williams each doubled to drive in runs and White followed with a two-run homer (4) as Gwinnett took a 5-1 lead in the third. Charlotte came back on a Wilmer Difo two-run homer in the third, RBI single by Carlos Perez in the fifth, and RBI single by Zach DeLoach in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5. With two outs in the seventh, Rafael Ortega's ground ball under the glove of first baseman Chadwick Tromp scored two runs to put the Knights ahead 7-5.
Key Contributors: Baldwin (1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and White (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in four runs while Nacho Alvarez Jr. went 2-for-4 with a run scored. For Charlotte, Mark Payton went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer, four runs scored, and one RBI.
Noteworthy: Williams went 1-for-4 with a double to extend his on-base streak to 20 games. Alejo Lopez went 0-for-4, snapping his 22-game on-base streak.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 25): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 23, 2024
- Knights Continue Winning Ways, Beat the Stripers 7-5 on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Rally in Ninth for Series Win at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Lose 7-5 to Charlotte in First-Half Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- All Good Things Must Come to an End, Saints Win Streak Snapped in 20-9 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Late Rally Propels Hot Chickens to Victory in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Mud Hens Massacre Saints 20-9 in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Early Runs Help Jacksonville Outlast Memphis in Series Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late Homers Drop Bulls, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Alvarez, Gorski and Williams Combine for Nine Hits in Series-Clinching Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Baker Blasts Two Home Runs, Moves One Shy of Franchise Record in Loss to Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Herd Unable to Come Back from Big Inning, Lose to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 18-9 - Buffalo Bisons
- Big Inning, Baserunning Fuel RailRiders Rout - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Lose First Half Finale 9-7 on PawSox Heritage Day - Worcester Red Sox
- Cook Grand Slam Not Enough To Power Tides In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs Rally from Five Run Deficit for a Second Time this Week to Take Five of Six from Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Ends Two-Week Road Trip with 6-4 Loss against Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough as Syracuse Falls to Rochester, 3-2, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- June 23 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 23 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- High-Flying Wings Snap Four-Game Skid against Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Pitching Costs Hot Chickens Against The Bulls On Saturday Night - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Lose 7-5 to Charlotte in First-Half Finale
- Tromp's Seventh Inning Clout Helps Stripers Defeat Knights 9-2
- Waddell Homers, But Stripers Lose Again in Charlotte
- Stripers Shut out by Nastrini, Knights in Fourth Straight Loss
- Waddell Homers, But Stripers Lose Again in Charlotte