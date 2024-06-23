Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 23 at Syracuse

June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings







Rochester Red Wings (37-35) vs. Syracuse Mets (46-27)

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Brad Lord (NR) vs. RHP Blade Tidwell (0-1, 5.14)

ROAD WARRIORS: Rochester came into Saturday night with a season-high four consecutive losses, but the Red Wings' offense delivered with 12 hits, and RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE pitched 6.0 strong innings to secure a 9-1 victory against the Syracuse Mets...LF JAMES WOOD launched his 10th homer of the year and added an RBI single for his 17th multi-hit game of the season, and 2B DARREN BAKER tied a career-high with four hits including a pair of doubles and his first career five-RBI game to pace the offense...Rochester looks to win the final two games of the series this afternoon, sending RHP BRAD LORD to the mound for his Triple-A debut, against Syracuse RHP Blade Tidwell.

THE THREE MUSKETEERS: LF JAMES WOOD, 1B JUAN YEPEZ, and 2B DARREN BAKER all turned in multi-hit games Saturday night...Baker leads the team with 18 multi-hit performances this season with Wood and Yepez tied for second-most with 17 apiece...the trio paced the offense last night as they finished a combined 8-for-14, driving in seven runs of the teams nine runs and scoring four times themselves..

Baker (69), Wood (61), and Yepez (60) have combined for 190 of the Red Wings 594 hits this season (32%).

OUT OF THE RUT : RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE turned in his third quality start of 2024 last night, allowing one earned on six hits across 6.0 innings...he tied his season-high with eight strikeouts in the contest, and now leads the team with 65 total punch outs this season...in his five career starts against Syracuse, Rutledge holds a 2.33 ERA (7 ER/27.0 IP) with 30 strikeouts and just nine walks.

SHAKE AND BAKE: 2B DARREN BAKER had a career night on Saturday, totaling a career-high five RBI on four hits, including two that turned into doubles...the California native now leads the Nationals' farm system in hits with 69 in just 63 games this season... this is also his fourth career two-double game, and first since 9/7/2022 with Double-A Harrisburg...

This marked Baker's third four-hit game as a Red Wing, and first since 9/10/2023, also at Syracuse.

THE CHOSEN JUAN: 1B JUAN YEPEZ extended his hitting streak to a team-leading seven games last night, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored...since his streak began on 6/14, Yepez is tied for fifth in the International League amongst players that have played all seven games over that stretch with a .407 batting average (11-for-29).

WOOD-N'T YOU LIKE TO BE ME: LF JAMES WOOD extended his on-base streak to 31 games last night when he smacked his 10th home run of the season over the wall in left-center field, finishing 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored...the Nationals' No. 1 prospect's on-base streak is the longest in the International League this season and most by a Red Wing since Drew Maggi reached base in 39 straight contests from 6/21-8/09 in 2019...

All 10 of his homers this season have come on the road, and five of the 10 have come against left-handed pitching.

THE SORS(A) OF SUCCESS: LHP JOE LA SORSA delivered 1.0 clean inning of relief last night, allowing a hit while striking out two...over his last 16 appearances dating back to 5/2 against Syracuse, the former Tampa Bay southpaw posts' the best ERA (min. 20.0 IP) among all International League relievers (1.13, 3 ER/24.0 IP), the second-best WHIP (0.71), and third-lowest batting average against (.163).

