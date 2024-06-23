Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough as Syracuse Falls to Rochester, 3-2, on Sunday Afternoon

June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Luisangel Acuña of the Syracuse Mets

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card) Luisangel Acuña of the Syracuse Mets(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Herm Card)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets wrapped up a 12-game homestand in disappointing fashion, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Rochester Red Wings on another muggy day at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, it was still a tremendously successful homestand for the Mets. Syracuse won eight out of the 12 total games and took both series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and the Red Wings by a four games to two count.

Blade Tidwell was on the mound to start the game for Syracuse (46-28), and Rochester (38-35) got to the Mets' number-two pitching prospect with three runs in the top of the first. Initially, Dylan Crews doubled to lead off the game, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a one-out sacrifice fly from Travis Blankenhorn. Then, later in the inning with a runner on base and two outs, Juan Yepez slugged a two-run homer to boost the lead to 3-0. It was the first homer of the week for Yepez, who now has nine on the season.

From there, Tidwell settled in. The talented right-hander from Tennessee ended up working six strong innings in his start, allowing just the three runs on five hits with three walks and a strikeout. Tidwell did not allow a run after the three tallies that scored in the first. In fact, just two of the final 12 Red Wings batters that Tidwell faced reached base.

On the other side of the ledger, Brad Lord impressed in his Triple-A debut for the Rochester Red Wings. Lord surrendered two runs in five innings, scattering nine hits across his five frames with no walks and four strikeouts. Lord was coming off remarkable success in 12 starts at the Double-A level this season, when he posted a 1.40 ERA for Harrisburg. The right-hander from Tallahassee, Florida was named the Double-A Eastern League Pitcher of the month for May.

From there, it was on both bullpens to determine the fate of the game, and they were both up to the task. The Mets bullpen worked the final three innings in scoreless fashion as Tyler Jay and Max Kranick combined to toss those frames on just two hits. However, on the other side, the Red Wings were better. Orlando Ribalta, Amos Willingham, Joe La Sorsa, and Rico Garcia tossed four clean innings to get the game in the win column for the Red Wings, surrendering exactly one hit in those frames with no walks and five strikeouts. Syracuse had only one baserunner in the final five innings of the game.

While the Mets offense had a frustrating day at the office overall, they could take solace in another outstanding game from Luisangel Acuña. The 22-year-old finished Sunday's game 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, and two runs driven in. Acuña leads the Mets with 19 multi-hit games this season.

After two weeks and 12 straight games at home, the Syracuse Mets are back on the road all next week at the Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, the Buffalo Bisons. Game one of the six-game series at the Bisons is set for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.