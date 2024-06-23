'Pigs Rally from Five Run Deficit for a Second Time this Week to Take Five of Six from Tides

June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, PA - For the second time in the series, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (34-39) overcame a five-run deficit to snatch a victory as they topped the Norfolk Tides (35-40) by a final of 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs got on the board first in the second inning. Cody Roberts walked and Scott Kingery tripled him home with two outs to make it 1-0 Lehigh Valley.

Norfolk contained the entirety of their offense to the third inning. After loading the bases to begin the inning, Billy Cook popped a grand slam, his eighth homer of the season, to vault Norfolk in front. The Tides managed to re-load the bases later in the frame where Noelberth Romero brought home a run with a single before a Connor Norby sacrifice fly made it 6-1.

It wasn't until the fifth that the 'Pigs hit the comeback trail. Two walks began the inning and Jim Haley brought them both home with a three-run homer, his fourth of the year, cutting it to a 6-4 game.

A Weston Wilson RBI groundout brought the 'Pigs to within one run in the seventh, setting the stage for their final push in the eighth.

Ruben Cardenas homered to begin the eighth, his fifth of the year with the IronPigs and 16th overall, tying the game straight away. Cody Roberts then doubled, moved to third on a Cal Stevenson sacrifice bunt, and scored on a Scott Kingery single, which proved to be the game winner.

While the 'Pigs bats scored six runs to rally all the way back, the bullpen more than held to ssrve to give them that chance. David Buchanan worked 3.2 scoreless frames, Max Lazar (2-1) went 1.1 perfect innings, striking out one for the win, while Tyler Gilbert (S, 2) worked around a single in the ninth, striking out two for the save.

Carlos Tavera (1-1) was saddled with the loss for Norfolk, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out three.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs hit the road to take on the Durham Bulls to begin the second half of the International League season. Records will reset to 0-0 for the second half. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

