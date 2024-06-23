Chasers Drop Series to Louisville with 4-2 Loss
June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - After being held scoreless in the final eight innings of the game, the Omaha Storm Chasers dropped game six and the series against the Louisville Bats with a 4-2 loss on Sunday at Werner Park.
As the final game of the series got underway, Omaha starting pitcher Daniel Lynch IV only needed four pitches for a perfect first inning and the left-hander retired his first nine hitters of the game.
Omaha scored the opening runs of the evening in the bottom of the first inning as John Rave led the frame off with a walk that set up Nate Eaton to drill his seventh homer of the season to left field as Chasers took the early 2-0 lead.
After early scoring by Omaha, both teams struggled to get runs on the board for the next four innings as stellar outings by each starting pitcher helped along the way. The Bats plated their first run of the game with a trio of singles in the top of the sixth inning and cut the lead down to 2-1 in favor of Omaha
Lynch worked two outs into the seventh, securing his fourth straight quality start with the Storm Chasers, as he held the Bats to just the one run over 6.2 innings, with no walks and eight strikeouts. Right-handed reliever Steven Cruz got the final out of the seventh and the first out of the eighth before a double ended his outing after just three batters. Austin Cox replaced Cruz and inherited the runner on second base but after walking the first batter he faced, induced an inning-ending double play to strand the runner on.
A triple from Rave and walk by Nick Pratto put two runners on in the eighth, but Omaha was unable to add any insurance and headed into the ninth inning up by one run with three outs to get.
Colin Selby was tasked with earning the save but promptly surrendered a leadoff home run to Edwin Ríos that tied the game at 2-2. While Selby proceeded to get the first and seconds outs of the inning, he also put a pair of runners on and Hernán Pérez doubled in both for a 4-2 Louisville lead.
The Chasers were unable to mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, as three straight strikeouts of Omaha hitters promptly ended the game and lost the series for the Storm Chasers, just the team's second series loss this year.
With the first half concluding Sunday, the second half kicks off Tuesday, June 25 as the Storm Chasers travel to Columbus and face the Clippers for a six-game set at Huntington Park as first pitch will be 6:05 p.m. CT and left-handed pitcher Kris Bubic is slated to start for Omaha.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 23, 2024
- Chasers Drop Series to Louisville with 4-2 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Knights Continue Winning Ways, Beat the Stripers 7-5 on Sunday - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Rally in Ninth for Series Win at Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Stripers Lose 7-5 to Charlotte in First-Half Finale - Gwinnett Stripers
- All Good Things Must Come to an End, Saints Win Streak Snapped in 20-9 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Late Rally Propels Hot Chickens to Victory in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Mud Hens Massacre Saints 20-9 in Series Finale - Toledo Mud Hens
- Early Runs Help Jacksonville Outlast Memphis in Series Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late Homers Drop Bulls, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Alvarez, Gorski and Williams Combine for Nine Hits in Series-Clinching Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Baker Blasts Two Home Runs, Moves One Shy of Franchise Record in Loss to Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Herd Unable to Come Back from Big Inning, Lose to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 18-9 - Buffalo Bisons
- Big Inning, Baserunning Fuel RailRiders Rout - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Lose First Half Finale 9-7 on PawSox Heritage Day - Worcester Red Sox
- Cook Grand Slam Not Enough To Power Tides In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs Rally from Five Run Deficit for a Second Time this Week to Take Five of Six from Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Ends Two-Week Road Trip with 6-4 Loss against Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough as Syracuse Falls to Rochester, 3-2, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- June 23 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 23 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- High-Flying Wings Snap Four-Game Skid against Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Pitching Costs Hot Chickens Against The Bulls On Saturday Night - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Chasers Drop Series to Louisville with 4-2 Loss
- Omaha Drops Third Straight to Louisville, Losing 5-4 in Extras
- Omaha Drops Second Straight to Louisville in 5-3 Loss
- Omaha's 7-Game Winning Streak Ends with 7-1 Loss to Louisville
- Season-High 15 Strikeouts Lead to 7-1 Omaha Win Over Louisville