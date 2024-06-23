Herd Unable to Come Back from Big Inning, Lose to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 18-9
June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Bisons were unable to overcome a record-tying 12-run Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fifth inning in a 18-9 series finale loss to the RailRiders, Sunday afternoon from PNC Field.
The 12-run frame erased an 8-2 Bisons lead and tied the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre team record for the most runs scored in a single frame.
Entering the bottom of the fifth with a six-run deficit, the RailRiders would leave with their own 6-run lead they would not relinquish. The rally started with a solo home run from T.J Rumfield and ended with a three-run homer from Oscar Gonzalez. In between, Carlos Narvaez, Jeter Downs, Brandon Lockridge, Kevin Smith, and Jorbit Vivas would all score runs to tie the all-time club record of 12 runs in one inning.
The RailRiders were led by Carlos Narvaez who would reach in all five at bats Sunday afternoon. Narvaez finished the contest with four runs scored five hits and four RBIs. Taylor Tremmell would go 1-3 at the plate with three runs scored for Scranton in a record tying outing for the ballclub. The hitting crew for Scranton would have 18 hits in the win over Buffalo.
Before the big inning, it was Buffalo that built a big lead. Riley Tirotta got the Bisons on board first with a base hit that resulted in Leo Jimenez scoring on a fielding error by Oscar Gonzalez. Alan Roden would score later in the top of the first, on a grounder from Damiano Palmegiani for a 2-0 Herd lead.
Buffalo would extend the advantage to five in the top of the second without registering a base hit. In an amazing six-batter stretch, consecutive Bisons batters reached base alternating between walks and being hit by a pitch to force in the three runs.
The RailRiders responded in the bottom of the second thanks to Tremmell. Tremmell cut the deficit to four for Scranton by stealing home from third base when Bisons pitcher Brandon Eisert made a pickoff attempt to first base. But Bisons continued to score as Phil Clarke scored on a wild pitch in the third inning and Will Robertson hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The 8-2 lead, however, would not survive the big fifth inning from the RailRiders.
The Bisons final run of the series came in the sixth inning as Roden would respond with a solo homer in the top of the sixth. Roden's solo home run would be his first of the season, this would be the final run of the series for Buffalo.
The Bisons lost the shortened five game series finale 19-8. Roden would score four runs for the club in just two at bats and have one hit and one RBI in the loss Sunday afternoon. The game ended with more stormy weather rolling in as the final out was called. The Bisons take two games of the shortened series.
The Bisons will have a day to rest Monday before starting their six-game series against Syracuse back in Sahlen Field. The first game of the series and the second half of the Triple A season is expected to start Tuesday night at 6:35 pm.
