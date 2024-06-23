Cook Grand Slam Not Enough To Power Tides In Loss

ALLENTOWN, Pa - The Norfolk Tides (36-39) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (34-39), 7-6, on Sunday at Coca Cola Field. Norfolk finishes the First Half of the season at 36-39 after losing five of six games in the road trip at Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh Valley struck first in the second inning when Scott Kingery knocked an RBI triple. But Norfolk responded big in the third inning with six runs. It started with Billy Cook belting a grand slam to go up 4-1. Two more runs scored when Noelberth Romero knocked an RBI single and Connor Norby knocked a sacrifice fly.

After allowing his first run in the second inning, Tides starter Justin Armbruester had a strong outing. He would make only one more mistake when Jim Haley launched a three-run homer off of him in the fifth. Armbruester exited the game as the winning pitcher of record, going 5.0 innings and allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five.

The IronPigs managed to crawl back in the seventh and eighth innings. One run scored in the seventh when Weston Wilson knocked an RBI groundout. In the eighth, Ruben Cardenas tied the game when he launched a solo home run, his 16th of the season. The lead was lost when Kingery knocked in a go-ahead RBI single to seal the game at 7-6.

Today's game concludes the First Half of the Triple-A season. After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides will begin a nine-day homestand. They start with Charlotte for a six-game series, followed by a three-game series with Durham from July 1 -3. First pitch on Tuesday, June 25 vs. the Knights is at 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Billy's Cookin': Billy Cook led the Tides offensive production today, going 1-for-5 with a grand slam...it was his eighth home run of the season, with six of them happening in June...it was his third game this season with four RBI, most recently happening on June 8 at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Orioles Affiliate Runs Record: On the Cook Grand Slam, Connor Norby scored the 162nd run of his Norfolk career...that sets the Orioles affiliate franchise career record, topping L.J. Hoes...Norby went 2-for-4 on the day with a sac fly RBI...it was the 19th multi-hit game of the season for Norby.

