Iowa Ends Two-Week Road Trip with 6-4 Loss against Indianapolis

June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Iowa Cubs (33-42) ended their two-week road trip with a 6-4 loss against the Indianapolis Indians (33-40) on Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis started the contest off by grabbing an early lead scoring three runs over the first two innings. Malcom Nunez drove in a run with a single in the first and Andres Alvarez hit a two-run home run in the second. The Indians then added to their lead in the fourth and made the score 5-0 following a two-RBI double by Alika Williams.

It took until the fifth inning for Iowa to get its first hit of the game, but it came with a run as Cole Roederer sent one over the right-center field wall for a solo home run.

After Indianapolis tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly, Iowa chipped away at the deficit and scored two runs in the sixth to make it a 6-3 ballgame. Alexander Canario sent one flying out to left field with a solo homer and BJ Murray Jr. brought in Chase Strumpf on a sacrifice fly. The I-Cubs then cut it to 6-4 in the seventh with an RBI groundout by Owen Caissie.

Caissie's RBI groundout would ultimately be the final run of the game, however, as the two sides went scoreless over the last two frames.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Ethan Roberts tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in a relief appearance allowing just one hit and picking up two strike outs. Roberts has yet to allow an earned run with Iowa this season in 11.1 innings of work.

- Cole Roederer 's home run was his second with Iowa and Alexander Canario 's home run was his 14th as an I-Cub this season.

- Hayden Cantrelle and Darius Hill each recorded doubles in the game. Cantrelle also stole two bases.

Iowa will travel back home to Des Moines to gear up for their next series versus the St. Paul Saints. First pitch in game one of six versus the Saints is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, at 6:38 pm CT from Principal Park. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

