Alvarez, Gorski and Williams Combine for Nine Hits in Series-Clinching Victory

June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians tallied thirteen hits - six for extra-bases - and relied on a strong performance from Domingo Germán in a 6-4 win against the Iowa Cubs in Sunday's first-half finale at Victory Field.

Indianapolis (33-40) got on the board in the first inning and never trailed, taking a 5-0 lead before the I-Cubs could get on the board. Alika Williams began the offensive outpouring with a one-out triple and later came around to score on an RBI single by Malcom Nuñez. Andrés Alvarez plated insurance runs with a two-run blast in the second, his fifth homer of the year, before Williams continued his tear with a two-run double in the fourth.

Iowa (33-42) responded in the fifth inning when Cole Roederer broke up a no-hitter bid from Domingo Germán (W, 2-4). Germán exited the game following the frame, allowing just one run with seven strikeouts for his second win of the series.

The Indians were outscored 4-1 in the final five innings, adding their final run on a Dylan Shockley sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the fifth. The I-Cubs final three runs were highlighted by Alexander Canario's 14th home run of the season in a two-run sixth inning.

In relief, Indy's bullpen relied on Chris Gau, Brady Feigl, Geronimo Franzua and Connor Sadzeck (S, 1) to keep the lead intact. The relievers combined for four strikeouts through the final four frames.

Williams, Gorski and Alvaréz all logged three hits each, combining for nine of Indy's 13 total runs. Williams finished a home run shy of the cycle.

The series victory was Indianapolis first since going 4-2 vs. the Buffalo Bisons from April 30-May 5 at Victory Field.

The Indians finished the first half in 17th place out of 20 International League teams with a record of 30-40 (.452). The Omaha Storm Chasers clinched the first-half title earlier this week with their 49-23 first-place record.

The Indians will be off on Monday as they travel to Rochester for a six-game series with the Washington Nationals-affiliated Red Wings. First pitch of the series will be at 6:45pm ET on Tuesday. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

