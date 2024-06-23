Baker Blasts Two Home Runs, Moves One Shy of Franchise Record in Loss to Jacksonville

June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with a 7-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis first baseman Luken Baker furthered his quest for the franchise home run record with his second two-homer game of the season. The right-handed slugger clubbed a solo homer in the third inning and a three-run shot in the fifth, number 72 and 73 of his Redbirds career.

Right-fielder Matt Koperniak and second baseman Cesar Prieto each added a solo home run in the loss. Koperniak's shot in the seventh inning made it a one-run game. Prieto smacked his on the back end of back-to-back home runs with Baker in the third inning, Prieto's tenth home run of the season.

Starting pitcher Nick Raquet (0-4) made his second start at Triple-A. The left-handed pitcher allowed six runs on six hits, walked one, struck out one and allowed two home runs. MLB Rehabber Nick Robertson, left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram and right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos covered the final five innings of the game and did not allow a run.

MLB Rehabber Willson Contreras appeared as the designated hitter in the series finale. The right-handed hitter went 1-for-5 with a run scored and two strikeouts.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.