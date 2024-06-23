Baker Blasts Two Home Runs, Moves One Shy of Franchise Record in Loss to Jacksonville
June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with a 7-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Memphis first baseman Luken Baker furthered his quest for the franchise home run record with his second two-homer game of the season. The right-handed slugger clubbed a solo homer in the third inning and a three-run shot in the fifth, number 72 and 73 of his Redbirds career.
Right-fielder Matt Koperniak and second baseman Cesar Prieto each added a solo home run in the loss. Koperniak's shot in the seventh inning made it a one-run game. Prieto smacked his on the back end of back-to-back home runs with Baker in the third inning, Prieto's tenth home run of the season.
Starting pitcher Nick Raquet (0-4) made his second start at Triple-A. The left-handed pitcher allowed six runs on six hits, walked one, struck out one and allowed two home runs. MLB Rehabber Nick Robertson, left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram and right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos covered the final five innings of the game and did not allow a run.
MLB Rehabber Willson Contreras appeared as the designated hitter in the series finale. The right-handed hitter went 1-for-5 with a run scored and two strikeouts.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a three-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, July 1 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
