Late Homers Drop Bulls, 5-4

June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Nashville, TN - The Nashville Sounds hit a pair of eighth inning homers to grab the first half finale from the Durham Bulls 5-4 at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon.

Leading 4-3, reliever Justin Sterner (L, 1-3) entered after Mason Montgomery worked four solid innings. Sterner's third pitch was hit for a game-tying homer by Brewer Hicklen, then two batters later Eric Haase jumped on a Sterner pitch for a blast to left-center for a 5-4 Nashville lead.

Durham had taken a 2-0 advantage four pitches into the game when Curtis Mead socked a home run down the left field line after Jake Mangum doubled on the opening pitch of the game. After the Sounds (38-37) tied the game in the first, Heriberto Hernandez drilled his third AAA homer, coming with a runner aboard in the fourth to put the Bulls (36-39) ahead 4-2.

Nashville scored a run in the fifth against Montgomery to draw to within 4-3. Montgomery worked four innings, permitting just three hits and a walk, while fanning five. Jeffrey Springs pitched 2 1/3 innings in his third rehab start with Durham.

Durham split its six-game series with the Sounds, and is 6-6 this season with one more series against Nashville on the schedule in Durham in August.

The second half begins on Tuesday night at the DBAP with the Bulls hosting the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs at 6:35 PM ET.

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.