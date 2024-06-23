Early Runs Help Jacksonville Outlast Memphis in Series Win
June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thanks to seven runs in the first three innings, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outlasted the Memphis Redbirds 7-6 Sunday afternoon for a series win at AutoZone Park.
Jacksonville (35-40) struck first in the top of the first inning. Xavier Edwards started the game with a base hit off Memphis hurler Nick Raquet (L, 0-4). Three batters later, Griffin Conine (15) blasted a two-run homer to put the Jumbo Shrimp in front, 2-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp blew the game open in the top of the second. Troy Johnston (4) launched a solo shot to kick off the frame pushing the lead to 3-0. Tristan Gray followed with a base hit and Jonathan Davis drew a walk. A flyout pushed Gray to third and Edwards doubled to score Gray giving Jacksonville a four-run advantage. Davis went to third on the double and Javier Sanoja smacked a two-run single increasing the lead to 6-0.
Jacksonville's final run came in the top of the third. After a double play, Johnston tripled and scored on a single from Gray for a seven-run advantage.
The Redbirds slowly chipped away at their deficit. In the bottom of the third, Luken Baker (18) and César Prieto (10) clubbed back-to-back two-out home runs to make the score 7-2.
Memphis came storming back in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Willson Contreras and Matt Koperniak knocked consecutive singles. Baker (19) walloped a three-run homer, his second big fly of the day, to cut the deficit to two, 7-5.
The Redbirds final tally came in the bottom of the seventh. Koperniak (9) crushed a solo home run to bring Memphis back to within one, 7-6.
Luarbert Arias and Emmanuel Ramirez (S, 4) tossed two scoreless innings securing Jacksonville's 7-6 win.
Following an off day tomorrow, Jacksonville welcomes in the Nashville Sounds for a six-game homestand at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Tuesday night for Random Headshot Night.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 23, 2024
- Early Runs Help Jacksonville Outlast Memphis in Series Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Late Homers Drop Bulls, 5-4 - Durham Bulls
- Alvarez, Gorski and Williams Combine for Nine Hits in Series-Clinching Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Baker Blasts Two Home Runs, Moves One Shy of Franchise Record in Loss to Jacksonville - Memphis Redbirds
- Herd Unable to Come Back from Big Inning, Lose to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 18-9 - Buffalo Bisons
- Big Inning, Baserunning Fuel RailRiders Rout - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Lose First Half Finale 9-7 on PawSox Heritage Day - Worcester Red Sox
- Cook Grand Slam Not Enough To Power Tides In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- 'Pigs Rally from Five Run Deficit for a Second Time this Week to Take Five of Six from Tides - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Ends Two-Week Road Trip with 6-4 Loss against Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Acuña's Three Hits Not Enough as Syracuse Falls to Rochester, 3-2, on Sunday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- June 23 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - June 23 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 23 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- High-Flying Wings Snap Four-Game Skid against Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Pitching Costs Hot Chickens Against The Bulls On Saturday Night - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Early Runs Help Jacksonville Outlast Memphis in Series Win
- Jacksonville Slugs Their Way To 6-3 Win Over Memphis
- Three-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville 5-2
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 25-July 3
- Jumbo Shrimp August 17 Game Moved to August 16 Doubleheader