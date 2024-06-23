Early Runs Help Jacksonville Outlast Memphis in Series Win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thanks to seven runs in the first three innings, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outlasted the Memphis Redbirds 7-6 Sunday afternoon for a series win at AutoZone Park.

Jacksonville (35-40) struck first in the top of the first inning. Xavier Edwards started the game with a base hit off Memphis hurler Nick Raquet (L, 0-4). Three batters later, Griffin Conine (15) blasted a two-run homer to put the Jumbo Shrimp in front, 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp blew the game open in the top of the second. Troy Johnston (4) launched a solo shot to kick off the frame pushing the lead to 3-0. Tristan Gray followed with a base hit and Jonathan Davis drew a walk. A flyout pushed Gray to third and Edwards doubled to score Gray giving Jacksonville a four-run advantage. Davis went to third on the double and Javier Sanoja smacked a two-run single increasing the lead to 6-0.

Jacksonville's final run came in the top of the third. After a double play, Johnston tripled and scored on a single from Gray for a seven-run advantage.

The Redbirds slowly chipped away at their deficit. In the bottom of the third, Luken Baker (18) and César Prieto (10) clubbed back-to-back two-out home runs to make the score 7-2.

Memphis came storming back in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Willson Contreras and Matt Koperniak knocked consecutive singles. Baker (19) walloped a three-run homer, his second big fly of the day, to cut the deficit to two, 7-5.

The Redbirds final tally came in the bottom of the seventh. Koperniak (9) crushed a solo home run to bring Memphis back to within one, 7-6.

Luarbert Arias and Emmanuel Ramirez (S, 4) tossed two scoreless innings securing Jacksonville's 7-6 win.

Following an off day tomorrow, Jacksonville welcomes in the Nashville Sounds for a six-game homestand at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Tuesday night for Random Headshot Night.

