June 23 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

June 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (33-41) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (32-40)

Sunday, June 23 - 12:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

LHP Thomas Pannone (4-6, 4.19) vs. RHP Domingo German (1-4, 6.16)

TODAY'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians play the finale of a six-game series today at Victory Field...it marks the second time the two clubs will meet this season, with the first being from May 21-26 at Principal Park...Iowa is slated to start left-hander Thomas Pannone who will make his league-leading 16th start of the season for Iowa...Indianapolis is schedule to start right-hander Domingo Germán, who made the start in the first game of the series on Tuesday and pitched 6.0 innings of two-run ball.

SKATING BY : The I-Cubs got back in the win column last night as they defeated Indianapolis 3-2 at Victory Field...Iowa took a 1-0 advantage in the second inning on a run-scoring single from Chase Strumpf, but Indianapolis tallied a two-run fourth to take a 2-1 lead... Darius Hill tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth with a double and a sacrifice fly from Alexander Canario put Iowa in front 3-2 and they held on to win...starter Riley Thompson pitched 5.0 innings and allowed two runs (none earned) to earn the win... Jorge LoÃÂpez, Michael Arias and Hunter Bigge combined for 4.0 scoreless innings in relief with Bigge picking up the save.

CLOSE CALLS : The I-Cubs 3-2 win last night improved them to 14-11 this season in one-run games...Iowa has played 25 such games this season which is tied for the most in the International League with Louisville (14-9)...last season, the I-Cubs went 25-13 in such games, tied for the most one-run wins in the International League with Rochester.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS : Iowa and Indianapolis are facing off for their second series of the season following May 21-26 in which each club won three games and Indianapolis outscoring Iowa 46-41...Indianapolis has won three of the first five games of the current series outscoring the I-Cubs 13-8...Iowa will try to even up the series at 3-3 and the season series at 6-6...the I-Cubs will host Indianapolis from July 23-28 which will mark the last time this season the two clubs will match up.

FOR STARTERS : In the last four games, Iowa's starting pitching combination of Kyle McGowin (5.0 IP), Trey Supak (6.0 IP), Dan Straily (6.0 IP) and Riley Thompson (5.0 IP) have not allowed an earned run...this marks the first time I-Cubs starters have had four consecutive outings with no earned runs since Aug. 15-17 (G2), 2017 in which Brad Markey (3.0 IP), Seth Frankoff (7.0 IP), Jen-Ho Tseng (6.0 IP) and Williams PeÃÂrez (7.0 IP) also accomplished the feat in four straight games.

BIGGE SMALLS : Reliever Hunter Bigge earned his third save in as many chances last night as he pitched 1.0 inning and struck out the side in order...Hunter has made five appearances with Iowa this season and has worked 7.0 scoreless and hitless innings with 11 strikeouts...since Bigge made his first appearance with the I-Cubs on June 4, his three saves ranked tied for second in the International League.

HIP, HIP, JORGE : Reliever Jorge LoÃÂpez was added to the I-Cubs active roster prior to Friday night's game from the ACL Cubs after signing a minor league deal on June 11...he has pitched in both games he has been active for, throwing 1.0 scoreless inning in each contest...LoÃÂpez made 28 outings with the New York Mets and posted a 3.76 ERA (11 ER in 26.1 IP) this year...he was named an American League All-Star in 2022 as he recorded a 2.54 ERA (20 ER in 71.0 IP) in 67 appearances between Baltimore and Minnesota.

BALLESTEROS GOES DEEP : Moises Ballesteros provided the game's only offense Thursday night as he hit his first home run in Triple-A, a solo shot in the second inning off Indianapolis' Jake Woodford ...Moises is batting .375 (6-for-16) through his first four games with Iowa...he hit .299 (58-for-194) with nine home runs and 43 RBI in 56 games with Tennessee.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN : Iowa wraps up a 12-game, 13-day road trip today at Indianapolis...the I-Cubs have lost 7 of the 11 games so far on the trip but have won four of their last seven...Iowa returns to Principal Park on Tuesday hosting the St. Paul Saints for a six-game series.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.