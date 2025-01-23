Swarm Outpaced by the Squadron
January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm (6-5), drop the contest against the Birmingham Squadron (3-7) on Thursday night at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.
KJ Simpson led the Swarm with a 25-point performance, shooting 10-of-16 from the field. Tidjane Salaün contributed 11 points and seven rebounds for the Swarm, while Keyontae Johnson added 13 points and five boards. Reggie Perry rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points and five rebounds.
Despite the offensive efforts, the Swarm struggled to keep pace with the Squadron's momentum, as Birmingham pulled away with a dominant fourth quarter.
Antonio Reeves contributed 26 points for the Squadron, complemented by Jalen Crutcher's 24 points and 10 assists.
Greensboro will go on the road to face the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, January 26, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
