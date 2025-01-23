Charge Defeat Blue Coats, 112-107

January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats forward Pete Nance

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (5-6) fell to the Cleveland Charge (6-6) 112-107 on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Chase Fieldhouse.

"We just got to get back to the basics and we got to play together," head coach Mike Longabardi said. "We have to put it together for 48 minutes."

The Charge came out hot, shooting 52 percent from the field in the first quarter to give them a nine-point advantage at the end of it. Delaware, bolstered by Pete Nance's 20 first half points, continuously fought back in the second, as Cleveland's lead hovered between one and four for the majority of the quarter, but a late 10-0 run by the Charge brought their lead to 11 at the end of the half.

Delaware, however, kept fighting. With the Charge up by as many as 18 with 4:25 left in the third, the Blue Coats mounted their comeback, going on a 24-7 run across 10 minutes of play to trim the lead to just five with 6:23 to go in the fourth. Jaylen Martin brought the margin to within two (101-99) with just over three minutes left but a late 7-0 Charge run closed out any chance the Coats had.

Judah Mintz led the Coats' offense with a season-high 31 points on an efficient 13-20 from the field and a season-high 10 assists. Jaylen Martin added 21 to the point total and Nance followed with 20, while Jarron Cumberland (12) and Aminu Mohammed (10) contributed double figures. Mohammed grabbed 11 rebounds to pair with his point total.

Darius Brown led the way for the Charge with 22 points, while Nae'Qwan Tomlin (21), Elijah Hughes (17), JT Thor (17), and Feron Hunt (12) added double digits in scoring. Tomlin added 20 rebounds to go with his 21 points and Jacob Gilyard recorded 16 assists.

The two teams will square off again at Chase Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

