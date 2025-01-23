Squadron Beat Swarm in Greensboro

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, bested the Greensboro Swarm, 118-98, Thursday night at Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro, N.C.

Guard Jalen Crutcher posted a double-double for the Squadron (3-7) with 24 points and 10 assists and Pelicans assignee Antonio Reeved led the team in scoring with 26 on the night, while also collecting 10 rebounds.

Four-of-five Birmingham starters scored in double-figures, as Josh Oduro dropped 20 and Lester Quinones scored 13.

Twenty-five points from KJ Simpson paced the homestanding Swarm (6-5) and Greensboro was led in rebounding by Tidjane Salaun's seven boards.

The Squadron return home to Legacy Arena at the BJCC for two games this weekend, including a 6 p.m. tip for Saturday's HBCU Night contest and a 5 p.m. tip for Sunday's Star Wars Night game. Both games can be seen on My68 locally, while Saturday's game is nationally broadcasted on Tubi and Sunday's matchup will stream on NBAGLeague.com.

