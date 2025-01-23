Rip City Remix Outshoot the Stars in Home Victory

January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the Salt Lake City Stars 117-95 at Chiles Center on Wednesday night. The Remix led for the entirety of the game after quickly pulling ahead to a 14-2 lead with seven minutes remaining in the first quarter. During the first frame, the Remix defense held the Stars to just 21.1% from the field and earning only 14 points in the period.

After the break, Rip City pulled away to their biggest lead of the night, as they flew ahead by 27 points with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. The Stars rallied to close the deficient to 13 points early in the final quarter, but could not overcome the deficit. In this win, the Remix tied a franchise record for the most defensive rebounds (46) in a single game, while competing with only eight available players.

Henri Drell led the Remix with a season-high 36 points, along with seven rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot against the Stars. Alex Reese followed with a double-double earning 23 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals. In his second game with the Remix, Dmytro Skapintsev also earned double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Isaac Nogues was the third Remix player to contribute a double-double with two points, 16 rebounds, 14 assists (tied franchise record) and five steals in the win. Cameron Tyson (17 points) and Sterling Manley (14 points, nine rebounds) also scored in double figures.

For the Stars, Justin Harmon (19 points, two rebounds, three assists) and Two-Way player Micah Porter (17 points, seven rebounds and three assists) led the team in scoring.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix will travel to face the South Bay Lakers on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. for a one game trip, before returning to Portland on Monday and Wednesday to face the Austin Spurs. Fans can stream the game on Tubi and follow along on social media @RipCityRemix for updates.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.