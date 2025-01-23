Stars Split Series with Loss to Remix, 117-95

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Salt Lake City Stars (5-5), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Rip City Remix (4-4) (Portland Trail Blazers affiliate), 117-95, Wednesday night at the Chiles Center.

Salt Lake City rookie Justin Harmon led the team with a career-high 19 points (6-of-15 FG). The former Fighting Illini guard also led the team with four steals, while adding two rebounds and four assists. Utah Jazz two-way center Micah Potter finished with 17 points (4-of-17 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in his first G League game since Nov. 23.

Down by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, Salt Lake City rallied back in the second after a Keshawn Justice three-pointer cut the Remix lead to six with 4:09 remaining in the half. Despite a quarter-high 11 points from Potter, the Stars would head into the break trailing, 59-43.

Rip City opened the second half hot, extending their lead to 27 points before taking a 19-point advantage into the final frame. T he Remix held tight to their lead, defeating the Stars, 117-95.

Rip City was led by forward Henri Drell, who finished with a season-high 36 points (16-of-28 FG), and an additional seven rebounds and four assists. 20-year-old guard Isaac Nouges led the Remix with 16 rebounds and 14 assists.

Looking ahead, the Stars travel to California to take on the Santa Cruz Warriors in the first game of a back-to-back set on Friday, Jan. 24, at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on NBAGLeague.com.

