James Banks III Returns to Maine Celtics
January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - T he Maine Celtics today announced that veteran big man James Banks III has returned to the team.
Banks, a 6-10 center, joins Maine after playing overseas in Greece. He played a big role in Maine's run to the NBA G League Finals last season, playing in 44 games for the Celtics during the 2023-24 campaign. In 44 games with Maine, Banks averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocked shots per game. The G League veteran has played in 128 career games between Maine, Texas, and Birmingham.
Banks fills an open roster spot vacated by Dmytro Skapintsev, whose rights were traded to Rip City last week. Maine received Returning Player Rights to D'Moi Hodge and Daniel Oturu in return for Skapintsev's rights. Neither player is expected to immediately join the Celtics.
Maine returns to action Friday in Westchester. The Celtics are back at the Expo on Sunday vs. Osceola. Tickets for all upcoming Maine Celtics home games can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.
