Motor City Stopped in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Motor City Cruise (5-7) fell on the road to the Wisconsin Herd (6-6), 94-88. Wisconsin is the second team to hold Motor City to under 90 points in the entire 2024-25 NBA G League season.

Wisconsin's guard James Akinjo shot 8-15 from the floor to lead the Herd to victory with 25 points. Liam Robbins came off the bench to contribute Akinjo's performance with 13 points and six rebounds in 26 minutes. Defensively, Wisconsin kept the Cruise offense in check, leaving them shooting just 36.7% from the floor. The Herd also had eight blocked shots as a team with Ibou Badji and Liam Robbins each earning three in the win.

Leading the Cruise was Daniss Jenkins with 20 points scored in the game. Detroit Pistons two-ways Tolu Smith and Ron Harper Jr. each secured a double-double in the contest. Harper earned his first of the season with 19 points and tying his career high of 10 rebounds (season high). Smith posted his 12 th of the season in 16 games played with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Additionally, Smith grabbed seven offensive boards with the team grabbing 18 total.

The Southfield, Mich., native John Ukomadu earned his first start of the season with Lamar Stevens being inactive for the game with a calf injury. The local tryout scored 13 points and shot 3-8 from beyond the arc in Motor City's defeat.

The Motor City Cruise will continue their road trip and take on the Indiana Mad Ants on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

