Wisconsin Puts Brakes on the Cruise

January 23, 2025 - NBA G League

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Motor City Cruise 94-88.

James Akinjo fueled the Herd to victory with 25 points while Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Liam Robbins followed with 13 points.

The top scorers for the Motor City Cruise were Daniss Jenkins with 20 points and Ron Harper Jr. with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Motor City secured the first basket of the game, but James Akinjo responded on the next possession to even the score. The Cruise knocked down the next two baskets to increase their lead to seven. AJ Johnson converted two layups to keep Wisconsin in striking distance, however, Motor City answered with seven points. Henry Ellenson and Terence Davis combined to bring the Herd within one possession. The Cruise outscored Wisconsin 8-6 to take a 25-22 lead at the break.

Justise Winslow converted the first basket of the second quarter to make it a two-point game. The Cruise took control of the game with three straight baskets to go up 32-24. The teams traded buckets until Wisconsin broke away with nine unanswered points to take their first lead of the game behind an Ibou Badji dunk. Ade Murkey followed with a shot from beyond the arc to give the Herd a five-point edge. Wisconsin closed the half outscoring the Cruise by one to hold a 49-43 point advantage at the break.

The Cruise powered back with a 13-6 run to take the lead early in the third quarter. Terence Davis responded with a three to put the Herd on top but the Cruise tied the game on the next possession. Wisconsin took over the game converting back-to-back buckets to grab a four-digit advantage. Motor City battled back, but the Herd held on to lead by one at the end of the third quarter 66-65.

Wisconsin opened the fourth quarter with three consecutive baskets to grab a near double-digit lead. Motor City quickly rebounded with 10 straight points to go ahead 75-72 at the seven-minute mark. Wisconsin bounced back with an 8-5 streak to even the game before James Akinjo converted a layup to take the lead with four minutes remaining. Wisconsin continued to pull away connecting on five sequential baskets to go ahead by seven. The Cruise knocked down one three-pointer but a pair of free throws from James Akinjo secured the 94-88 win.

The Wisconsin Herd will take on the Capital City Go-Go at home on Saturday, Jan. 25 with tip set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

