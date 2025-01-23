Sir'Jabari Rice Posts 27 Points in South Bay Defeat

January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

South Bay Lakers News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - The South Bay Lakers (1-7) fell to the Stockton Kings (9-2) 112-99 Wednesday night at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, Calif. South Bay guard Sir'Jabari Rice notched a team-high 27 points off the bench and his sixth regular season game this season in double-figure scoring.

Rice led the Lakers in the first quarter, scoring 14 points in seven minutes. In a back-and-forth first frame with six lead changes, the Kings finished the first 12 minutes of play with a three-point lead. The Lakers battled in the second to conclude the half with a 54-50 advantage, but the Kings fought back, outshooting the Lakers by a 59.1 percent to 33.3 percent margin in the third quarter to take the lead, 80-74, after three periods. A dunk by Isaac Jones late in the fourth quarter extended the Kings' lead to 10, securing their victory at home.

Rice added four rebounds, six assists and one steal in his regular-season high scoring performance. Center Kylor Kelley contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a game-high three blocks. Guards Grayson Murphy, Jhonathan Dunn and DaJuan Gordon all recorded 12 points while Jordan Goodwin rounded out the Lakers' offense with 10 points, five rebounds, a season-high eight assists and two steals.

The Kings outshot the Lakers by a 51.7 percent to 44.2 percent margin. Kings two-way forward Isaac Jones led Stockton in the first quarter, scoring 13 of the team's first 36 points. Jones' double-double performance included a game-high 35 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and one block. Sacramento Kings guard Colby Jones, currently on assignment, posted 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Forward Terry Taylor coupled 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with one assist and one steal.

