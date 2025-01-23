Suns Defeat Wolves, 119-110

January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Valley Suns defeated the Iowa Wolves, 119-110, on Thursday night at Wells Fargo Arena in front of 4,387 fans.

As a team, Valley (7-6) made 22 three-pointers with Jaden Shackelford hitting 7-of-12 from beyond the arc off the bench and finishing with a team-high 21 points. TyTy Washington and Jalen Bridges each scored 20 points.

Minnesota two-way Jesse Edwards posted a double-double for Iowa (2-8) with a game-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. Fellow two-way Tristen Newton recorded a triple-double with 18 points, a career-high 14 assists and 10 rebounds. El Ellis filled the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

It was a back-and-forth game through the first quarter and half of the second quarter with 10 lead changes and eight ties. Kok Yat knocked down a three-pointer to put Iowa up 49-46 at the 6:01 mark but the Suns answered with a 15-0 scoring run. Valley led 67-55 at halftime helped by 13 team three-pointers.

After halftime, Valley kept the Wolves at bay for much of the game and led by as many as 19 until Iowa pulled within six points after Newton made two free throws with 1:40 left. Tyrese Samuel threw down a dunk on the next possession and after an empty possession by both teams, Shackelford made this final three of the game with 26 seconds left to seal the road victory.

First-year players, Martez Brown and Sy Chatman, each tallied career-highs in points with 12 and 13, respectively.

The teams run it back on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT at Wells Fargo Arena. Friday's game will be Hoops for Hope: Cancer Awareness Night as part of the Principal Community Celebration Series. The team's specialty jerseys are now available to bid on with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society. Fans can fill out a TODAY, I HONOR placard at the game on Friday, inside the North Concourse.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.