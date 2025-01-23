Isaac Jones' 35-Point Showing Leads Stockton Kings to Victory over South Bay Lakers

January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (9-2), defeated the South Bay Lakers (1-7), 112-99, Wednesday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings two-way forward Isaac Jones led the night with 35 points and 10 rebounds. Kings guard Colby Jones notched 19 points, while guard Jon Elmore posted 14 points.

South Bay Lakers forward DaJuan Gordon, center Kylor Kelley, and guard Grayson Murphy scored 12 points each. Forward Jordan Goodwin produced 10 points and guard Quincy Olivari added six points. The Lakers bench combined for 47 points, with guard Sir'Jabari Rice's 27 points leading the charge.

Stockton and South Bay started out the tightly contested matchup hot from the field, shooting over .600 but the Kings got the edge 36-33 in the opening frame. South Bay managed to outshoot Stockton in the second quarter and the Kings trailed 50-54 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Kings outscored the Lakers 30-20. The Kings extended their lead to 112-99 to finish out the contest.

The Stockton Kings will host the Texas Legends (4-6) at Adventist Health Arena tomorrow, Thursday, January 23 at 7:00 PM PST. Fans can watch on ESPN+.

