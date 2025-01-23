Charge Grind out Road Win

January 23, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Cleveland Charge forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

WILMINGTON, DE - The Cleveland Charge (6-6) led wire-to-wire in a 112-107 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats (5-6) at the Chase Fieldhouse on Thursday night.

Charge F Nae'Qwan Tomlin posted the first 20 point/20 rebound game for the Charge since Dean Wade on 11/9/19 - scoring 21 points and grabbing 20 boards with four blocks in 37 minutes. Darius Brown scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half, plus six assists in 32 minutes. JT Thor had 17 points and eight rebounds with two blocks in 37 minutes. Jacob Gilyard dished 16 assists with nine points and two steals in 38 minutes.

Delaware was led by Judah Mintz's 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting, including 20 points in the second half, with 10 assists in 41 minutes. Jaylen Martin scored 21 points in 34 minutes for the Blue Coats. After getting his second NBA Call-Up of the season from Philadelphia on January 14, former Charge F Pete Nance scored 20 points with nine boards and two blocks in 39 minutes.

The Charge match up again against the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers) on Saturday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.