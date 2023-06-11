Sunday's Series Finale Between Indians and Storm Chasers Canceled Due to Inclement
June 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Sunday afternoon's homestand finale vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers has been canceled due to field conditions and approaching inclement weather. Per the International League's rules regarding the 2023 postseason structure, the game will not be made up as it was scheduled in the first half of the 2023 regular season and the two teams do not meet again until the second half.
Additionally, due to scheduling conflicts, Sunday's originally scheduled Trading Card Experience and appearance by mascots from the Kansas City Royals, Omaha Storm Chasers, Altoona Curve and Fort Wayne TinCaps will not be made up. The Knot Hole Kids Club Catch on the Field will be made up on Sunday, June 25.
The Indians end their 11-game homestand with a 5-6 record and are set to begin a six-game road trip against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night. They return home to Victory Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a six-game series vs. the Columbus Clippers.
Rain Check Policy
Fans with tickets for Sunday's game can exchange them for any future 2023 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:
Club Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets
Loge Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets
Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets
Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 11, 2023
- Wings Drop Finale, 5-2, Drop Series in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Sunday's Series Finale Between Indians and Storm Chasers Canceled Due to Inclement - Indianapolis Indians
- 6.11.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (28-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-33) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - June 11 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 11 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Banks Promoted to White Sox Today - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Host 31st Annual Challenger Baseball World Series - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 11 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Sunday's Series Finale Between Indians and Storm Chasers Canceled Due to Inclement
- 6.11.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (28-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-33)
- Andújar, Rodríguez Lock in Hitting Streaks in Indians Loss
- Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (27-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians 28-32)
- Indy's Late-Inning Spark Fades in Loss to Omaha