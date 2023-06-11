Sunday's Series Finale Between Indians and Storm Chasers Canceled Due to Inclement

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Sunday afternoon's homestand finale vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers has been canceled due to field conditions and approaching inclement weather. Per the International League's rules regarding the 2023 postseason structure, the game will not be made up as it was scheduled in the first half of the 2023 regular season and the two teams do not meet again until the second half.

Additionally, due to scheduling conflicts, Sunday's originally scheduled Trading Card Experience and appearance by mascots from the Kansas City Royals, Omaha Storm Chasers, Altoona Curve and Fort Wayne TinCaps will not be made up. The Knot Hole Kids Club Catch on the Field will be made up on Sunday, June 25.

The Indians end their 11-game homestand with a 5-6 record and are set to begin a six-game road trip against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night. They return home to Victory Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a six-game series vs. the Columbus Clippers.

Rain Check Policy

Fans with tickets for Sunday's game can exchange them for any future 2023 regular season game by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contacting their ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

