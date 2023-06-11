Banks Promoted to White Sox Today

June 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- LHP Tanner Banks was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Banks was added to Chicago's roster on June 8 to serve as the team's 27th player for a doubleheader in New York against the Yankees. He did not pitch for Chicago and was returned back to the Charlotte Knights after game two of the twin bill on June 8.

Banks, 31, has appeared in 13 games with the Knights this year and is 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA over 23.0 innings pitched. He is 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in four relief appearances with the White Sox this season (8.0 IP). Last season, Banks went 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA in 35 games with the White Sox over 53.0 innings pitched. He made his major-league debut on April 10, 2022 with the White Sox.

This season, a total of 13 players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7 & May 22), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11 & May 4), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18 & May 10) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2), C Carlos Pérez (May 7), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10) and OF Clint Frazier (May 21). Last season, a total of 16 players earned a promotion to the White Sox from the Charlotte Knights.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.