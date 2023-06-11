6.11.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (28-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-33)

June 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #62 / HOME #32: Omaha Storm Chasers (28-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-33)

PROBABLES: RHP Daniel Mengden (0-0, 7.90) vs. RHP J.C. Flowers (1-0, 7.96)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Miguel Andújar and Endy RodrÌguez extended their respective double-digit hitting streaks as the Indianapolis Indians lost their fifth consecutive game to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night at Victory Field, 9-5. The Indians got on the board first with a pair of runs in the second inning following consecutive leadoff walks to Andújar and Henry Davis. With one out, Ryan Vilade put his team on the board with a single to center field. Chris Owings followed with an RBI double to take a two-run lead. Cody Bolton and Ryan Borucki split the first two innings of a bullpen game for the Indians and held Omaha scoreless until the fifth when Tyler Gentry blasted a three-run home run onto the left field concourse off Hunter Stratton. Two walks and a fielding error loaded the bases with no outs for Indianapolis in the seventh before one additional run came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Cal Mitchell. Neither team was done scoring, with the ninth inning featuring six combined runs. The Storm Chasers tacked on four insurance runs in the top of the ninth before a two-run single by Ryan Vilade brought the Indians within four.

VILADE PLAYED: Ryan Vilade collected a team-high three hits and three RBI on Saturday night. The 24-year-old is off to a hot start to June, going 11-for-31 with two doubles, two triples, six RBI and .992 OPS in nine games. He has now hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games. Vilade has been utilized both in the outfield and infield while playing the fourth-most games by an Indians player this season (44). He is hitting .277 (43-for-155) with seven doubles, two triples and three home runs.

CAL DRIVES 'EM IN: Cal Mitchell has driven in eight runs in five games against Omaha this week. He has collected an RBI in six of his last seven games and in each of his last five games. He now has driven in 38 runs this season, which leads Indy's offense. The 24-year-old also leads the club in hits (54) and runs scored (37). Since May 3, he is hitting .322 (37-for-115) with eight doubles, six home runs, 28 RBI and .968 OPS in 35 games.

MIGGY KEEPS GOING: Miguel Andújar extended his hitting streak to 15 games on Saturday night. His streak is the longest by an Indians batter this season, and the longest since Bligh Madris' 15-gamer in 2021 from (8/28-9/15). With hits in each of his next two games, he will tie his career-high 17-game hitting streak from 7/8-8/14/17 with Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre. He's hit safely in all 15 games since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22. His streak is currently the longest active streak in the International League. Last week, he tallied four-hit nights twice, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. During his 15 games since returning to Indy, he is hitting .435 (27-for-62) with 16 runs scored, six doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI and 1.233 OPS. In 38 total games with Indy, he is hitting .347 (52-for-150) with 27 runs scored, 14 doubles, a triple, seven homers, 30 RBI, .593 slugging percentage and 1.017 OPS. He has seven multi-hit games in his last 12. He ranks among IL leaders in average (4th), slugging percentage (10th) and OPS (8th).

ENDY KEEPS HITTING: Switch-hitting catcher Endy RodrÌguez extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Saturday night. He has now hit safely in all 10 games he's played since the Indians have returned home on May 29. He is 16-for-43 with 10 runs scored, two doubles, a triple, six RBI and four walks. He began the homestand with his first career four-hit game in Triple-A and first since tallying a career-high five on Aug. 3, 2022, with High-A Greensboro at Bowling Green. He is hitting .287 (27-for-94) with three doubles, three triples, three home runs, 13 RBI and .819 OPS in 22 games at Victory Field this season.

BASE ON BALLS: The Indians are one of three team's in the International League to have drawn a walk in all of their games this season. Their 61-game streak with a walk is second, trailing only Memphis (62). Aaron Shackelford leads the team with 31 walks, followed by Nick Gonzales (25) and Cal Mitchell (24).

HERE COMES HENRY: Henry Davis drew a season-high three walks on Saturday night, his most since drawing three on Sept. 1, 2022 vs Akron with Double-A Altoona. Pittsburgh's first-overall selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis on Tuesday. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Altoona to begin the season, hitting .284 (42-for-148) with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 27 RBI, .433 on-base percentage and .980 OPS.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Storm Chasers will wrap up their six-game set at Victory Field today at 1:35 PM ET. The Storm Chasers have won five consecutive games of the series and have won all eight matchups against Indy at Victory Field this season. The Indians began their 12-game homestand strong, taking five of six from Toledo and have since dropped their last five games - tying their season-high losing streak. Today, right-hander J.C. Flowers (1-0, 7.96) will take the mound against Omaha's right-hander Daniel Mengden (0-0, 7.90).

THIS DATE IN 2012: For a third time in the Victory Field era, Indianapolis won by a record 16 runs on their home field when the Indians beat Rochester, 16-0. Every hitter, including three in-game substitutes, scored at least one run for Indy. Indianapolis batted around and scored six runs in the second inning. Left-hander Justin Wilson started the game for the Indians and tossed 7.0 innings of four-hit ball to hold the Red Wings at bay with a 10-0 lead while Indy extended the score in the seventh with another six-run inning.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.