Red Wings Host 31st Annual Challenger Baseball World Series

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings played host to the 31st Annual Challenger Baseball World Series Saturday morning at Innovative Field. The event saw more than 430 participants representing 11 teams call Innovative Field home for the day as squads used the ballpark for their weekly practice and game sessions.

The following is a list of the participating teams and their coaches:

Fairport Barb Jackson

Greece Jim and Brenda Pentycofe

Westside/Brockport Mike Myers

Penfield Clint Tyler

Pittsford Doug Peters

Webster Ron Kampff

Victor Greg Helmer

Chili Rich Randall

Rush-Henrietta Janet Potter

Brighton Andy Einbinder

Finger Lakes/Geneva Linda Guerrie

The Rochester Red Wings joined Major League Baseball's PLAY BALL initiative, baseball's global effort to encourage young people and communities to engage in baseball - or softball-related activities, including formal leagues, special events, and casual forms of play.

Dan Mason, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings, commented on the event: "It's a true honor to host the 31st Annual Challenger Baseball World Series at Innovative Field. This event embodies the spirit of baseball - bringing together communities, encouraging participation, and celebrating the love for the game."

The Rochester Red Wings front office, players and coaches continue their efforts to activate Major League Baseball's PLAY BALL initiative throughout the summer, attending youth baseball and softball games, practices, and camps around the Greater Rochester area.

