IronPigs Bats Explode for Eight Runs as Mets Take Series Finale

Syracuse, New York - Despite jumping out to an early 8-0 lead, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-29) saw the Syracuse Mets (24-38) score 13 unanswered runs in a 13-8 loss on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, Jordan Qsar ripped a two-run homer, his 10th of the season, to start the scoring for the IronPigs. Rafael Marchan was then hit by a pitch and Scott Kingery doubled to put runners at second and third. Esteban Quiroz drove in Marchan with a groundout before Simon Muzziotti singled home Kingery.

In the third, Cristian Pache walked with one out and Qsar singled him to third. Marchan plated Pache with a base hit before Vimael Machin scored Qsar with a double. Quiroz made it 8-0 with a single to score Marchan and Machin.

An eight-run fourth tied the game for Syracuse. Michael Perez drove in two with a double before Tanner Murphy hit a ground-rule double to score Perez. Tyler White singled home Murphy and DJ Stewart followed suit with another RBI single to make it 8-5. Jaylin Davis brought the Mets all the way back with a three-run homer to tie the game.

In the sixth, Nick Meyer broke the 8-8 deadlock with a three-run home run. Stewart and Carlos Cortes provided two insurance runs in the eighth as they each hit solo shots to make it 13-8.

Hunter Parson (1-0) collected the win for Syracuse with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits while striking out two.

Connor Brogdon (0-1) took the loss for the IronPigs. Brogdon allowed three runs in one inning out of the bullpen on two hits and a walk, striking out two.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park as they play host to the Toledo Mud Hens for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 13. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

