Wings Drop Finale, 5-2, Drop Series in Worcester

June 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings dropped the final game of a six-game road series against the Worcester Red Sox, 5-2, despite a quality start from RHP Joan Adon and a leadoff home run from CF Derek Hill. After winning 11 of their last 14 games, the Wings have now dropped four straight for the first time since 4/21-4/25.

Rochester jumped on the board one pitch into the game when CF Derek Hill smashed the first pitch he saw 107.8 MPH over the left field wall to give the Wings a 1-0 lead. Hill's home run was the Wings third leadoff bomb of the year. Worcester climbed back in the bottom of the first inning, tying the game at 1-1 courtesy of a solo home run from 2B Enmanuel Valdez.

The WooSox then took the lead in the bottom of the second inning, after LF Narciso Crook blooped an RBI single to right field that scored DH Ronaldo Hernandez. They added another run in the bottom of the third inning when Valdez singled in 3B Nick Sogard to extend the lead to 3-1. 2B Jake Alu followed up his 13th multi-hit effort with an RBI single that plated Hill in the top of the fifth inning and cut the deficit to 3-2. Alu would end up with a double in the top of the seventh inning to collect back-to-back multi-hit games.

Worcester tacked on another run in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend their lead to 4-2 when RF Ryan Fitzgerald drove in Sogard with a sacrifice fly. The WooSox added another run in the eighth when Hernandez collected an RBI single to give Worcester a three run advantage. Rochester was unable to cut into the lead over the last two innings, and they dropped the finale in Worcester, 5-2.

Rochester finished 1-for-2 on ABS Challenges, while the WooSox went 2-for-4.

RHP Joan Adon (2-4, 4.98) turned in his third quality start of the season against the WooSox, working six innings, striking out five batters while allowing three earned runs off of six hits in the loss. LHP Alberto Baldonado came first in relief and worked a scoreless inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced. LHP Jose Ferrer and RHP Tyler Danish combined to toss the last inning, allowing two runs on three hits. LHP Brandon Walter (1-5, 6.44) earned the win for Worcester.

CF Derek Hill earned Sunday's Diamond Pro Player of the Game award after he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a single. After Hill saw his on-base and hitting streaks end in the last two days, he collected his 13th multi-hit game of the season. He also collected his 27th RBI of the season, which is second on the team behind 1B Travis Blankenhorn.

The Red Wings have Monday off and return home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as part of a two-week homestand. LHP Anthony Banda is slated to start against RHP Mitch Spence in the first game of the series. First Pitch Tuesday is set for 6:45 pm.

