SWB Game Notes - June 11

June 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Norfolk Tides (43-18) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-33)

Game 62 | Home Game 32 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, June 11, 2023 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Ryan Watson (3-2, 4.46) vs LHP Tanner Tully (5-1, 3.93)

GOING UP GREAT- Brandon Lockridge got the promotion to Triple-A after playing 33 games this season with Somerset. The all-around outfielder was selected in the 5th round of 2018 out of Troy University. He recorded his first hit and walk with SWB last night, playing center field. Reliever Tanner Myatt got the call up today after making 18 appearances in Somerset for a 5.16 ERA. He has walked 20 and struck out 25.

ON TOP THE ORG- Andres Chaparro has played in the most contests as a prospect in the farm system with 56 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre under his belt. Elijah Dunham has the next most with 53, while Jasson Dominguez has 51. Chaparro leads with runs batted in as well with 36 knocked home. Estevan Florial is tied with Aaron Palensky for the most home runs in the Yankees minor leagues with 12 apiece. On the pitching side Matt Bowman has made 21 appearances, the most of any arm this summer. Mitch Spence leads the way in innings pitched with 62.0 frames. Greg Weissert has five saves, the most of any reliever in the farm.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE LEADERS - Among qualified players in the International League, Tanner Tully has the third lowest ERA with a 3.93 in eleven starts. Mitch Spence has tossed the third most innings as a starter with 62.0 thrown in twelve outings. Despite making two starts in the Majors, Randy Vasquez's 55 strikeouts rank him tied for ninth.

HOMER HEAVEN- The team is now first in homers hit in the International League to 100 home runs this summer thanks to Franchy Cordero. Louisville did surpass them last night with 101. Norfolk has 96 as a team. The New York Yankees have totalled 102. The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with twelve.

RUNNING RAILRIDERS - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has swiped 70 bases this season, seventh in the International League. Wilmer Difo and Estevan Florial lead the team with 12 steals. Norfolk has just 55 snags as a team with Daz Cameron in charge with a dozen. Last summer, the RailRiders stole 172 bases which was a season-high record.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had six different first basemen this season. Billy McKinney leads the way with 23 starts, while Andres Chaparro has made 18 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran has made just three professional starts in the corner infield position. Carlos Narvaez, in just his third Triple-A contest, got his initial start at first. He's now played there three times.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) and Randy Vasquez (#12) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.