Bulls Rip Redbirds 7-2

June 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Bulls shortstop Greg Jones clubbed two hits and drove in two runs, while first baseman Kyle Manzardo and catcher Blake Hunt both homered and starting pitcher Evan McKendry improved to 6-0 in Durham's 7-2 victory over the Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Jones got the Bulls on the board in the second with his first RBI single of the day before 1B Jonathan Aranda mashed an run-scoring double to center to make it a two-run advantage. Manzardo and Hunt would then go deep in the third as part of a five-run frame that also included Jones' second two-out RBI single in as many innings. The Redbirds would end Durham's shutout hopes with a solo homer in the fourth before going deep again in the ninth.

Jones (2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI), Hunt (2-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) and Manzardo (2-3, R, HR, RBI, 2 BB) each posted multi-hit efforts, while Aranda extended his hit streak to seven games. Dating back to June 4, Aranda has hit .548 (17-31), adding six runs, five doubles and seven RBI.

McKendry (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO) earned his team-best sixth victory of the season, yielding only one earned run on four hits to lower his 2023 earned-run average to 2.93, which ranks second in the International League. Tampa Bay Rays reliever Zack Littell (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 SO) fired a scoreless frame as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment, while Memphis starter Michael McGreevy (3.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO) suffered the loss.

Following a Monday off day, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, June 13 to begin a 12-game homestand, beginning with a six-game series versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch of that contest is set for 6:35pm.

