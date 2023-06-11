Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 11 at Worcester

June 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (28-32) vs. Worcester Red Sox (30-32)

Sunday, June 11, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (2-3, 5.03) vs. LHP Brandon Walter (0-5, 6.84)

WORCESTER WOES: The Rochester Red Wings dropped both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Worcester Red Sox, falling 5-2 in game one and 3-2 in eight innings in game two...1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his team-leading on-base streak to 26 games with hits in both games, while 2B JAKE ALU notched his 13th multi-hit game of the season in game two, the only such performance from a Red Wings hitter on the day...four Rochester arms were used between the two games including RHP GERSON MORENO, who recorded his 10th consecutive outing without an earned run...Rochester looks to salvage a series split today, as they send RHP JOAN ADON to face off against Worcester's LHP Brandon Walter.

JAKE FROM HIT-FARM: 3B JAKE ALU recorded his 13th multi-hit game of the year after going 2-for-4 in the back half of yesterday's twin bill...the Boston College alum has yet to record just one knock in a game in the month of June, having collected two or more hits in the four contests he's registered a hit in...through eight games in June, the lefty has gone hitless in four of those contests, which matches his total for the entire month of May, a month in which he played 16 games...

Alu's 13 multi-hit games in 2023 are the second-most on the team, seven behind leader DARREN BAKER (20).

SICKO MODE: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to 26 games (since 5/4-G1) after collecting a hit in both legs of the doubleheader on Saturday...his on-base mark is the second-longest active streak in the International League...the lefty has the Red Wings' longest on-base streak since Josh Palacios reached base in 31 straight games last year (6/19-7/30)...

Blankenhorn has hit .274 (28-for-102) with five home runs, seven doubles, 10 walks, and 21 RBI during his streak, reaching base at a .364 clip.

BOOM BOX SOX: After 3B CARTER KIEBOOM went 1-for-1 with a double in game one of yesterday's doubleheader, the righty improved his batting average to a mark of .365 (27-for-74) vs. Worcester through 18 games, spanning across the 2021 (12 games) and 2023 (6 games) seasons...Kieboom has logged 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBI while drawing eight walks during those matchups.

LAUGH NOW CRY LATER: CF DEREK HILL went 0-for-3 last night, ending his 21-game on-base streak...over the course of the streak (5/13-6/8), Hill was tied for second in the International League in hits (31) and ranked eighth in on-base percentage (.459)...

Hill's 21-game on-base streak included a 19-game hitting streak (5/14-6/7), which was the longest active streak in affiliated baseball before it ended on 6/8.

THOU SHALL NOT CROSS: RHP GERSON MORENO worked 0.2 scoreless innings of work during game two of Saturday's double header...the reliever extended his streak of appearances without an earned run to 10 games (since 5/13) which is tied for the second-longest streak in the International League this season...Moreno is 3-1 through 13.2 innings pitched during that span and has only allowed five hits while striking out 15 batters...

Moreno matched bullpenmate Alberto Baldonado who also recorded 10 games without allowing an earned run...the lefty scoreless stretch came during 5/6-26.

NEW GUY ALERT: In his first appearance as a Red Wing since being claimed from Tampa Bay, LHP JOE LA SORSA worked a scoreless inning of relief in the second game of yesterday's doubleheader...the Mount Kisco product struck out two of the three batters he faced, bringing his season strikeout total in Triple-A to 15 through 22.0 innings of work...

La Sorsa held a 3.86 ERA with DUR through nine games (3 starts) this season and had a WHIP of 1.57 through 21 innings pitched in the Tampa Bay system.

SWIPER SWIPED: SS RICHIE MARTIN recorded his team-leading 16th stolen base this season in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader...the Detroit native has now successfully stolen four bags over his last four games played...in 17 attempts, Martin has only been caught once this season...

Martin is tied for seventh in stolen bases among International League players.

DAY OF REST: Rochester managed to score just four runs total through two games on Saturday...this season, the Wings have scored just 47 runs on Saturdays, which is the second-fewest runs scored in the International League...the Wings .320 on-base percentage on Saturdays is tied for the lowest in the IL and is 16 points lower than their season average on-base percentage of .336...

Coming into the doubleheader, the Red Wings were averaging 4.9 runs per game.

