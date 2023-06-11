Knights Beat the Stripers 5-4 on Sunday Afternoon
June 11, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) - Catcher Sebastián Rivero's grand slam powered the Charlotte Knights to a 5-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the six-game series from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA.
Rivero stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning with the Knights trailing the Stripers by a score of 2-1. On a 2-2 pitch from Gwinnett LHP Justus Sheffield (0-1, 12.27), Rivero cracked a grand slam over the left field wall to give the Knights a 5-2 lead. It was his second home run of the series and first career grand slam. The slam helped the Knights win for the first time at Gwinnett in the six-game set.
RHP Edgar Navarro (1-0, 2.93) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen. He threw two shutout innings and fanned three batters. RHP Nick Padilla pitched a scoreless ninth inning and earned his fourth save of the season.
Charlotte starter Jesse Scholtens did not factor in the decision. He allowed three runs on seven hits over four innings. Sheffield, who was making his Gwinnett debut, was charged with the loss after he gave up five runs on four hits over 3.2 innings pitched.
The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before heading to Durham, NC to open a six-game road series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m. from the DBAP.
