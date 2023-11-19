Strong Third Period Seals Weekend Sweep

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Indy Fuel 4-1 on Sunday Night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

What Happened:

The Toledo Walleye headed to Indianapolis to meet the Indy Fuel for the second game of the three-game road trip.

John Lethemon freshly returned from Grand Rapids would make the start in the net for the Walleye. Matt Anderson and Will Cullen would man the defense, while Sam Craggs, Conlan Keenan and Colin Theisen would lead the Toledo attack.

Mitchell Weeks would be between the pipes for the Fuel. Kirill Chaika and Christopher Cameron would lead the defense with Ryan Gagnier, Matus Spodniak and Zach Jordan would staff the Indy attack.

A quiet and fast first period would ensue as the notable action wouldn't occur until the final five minutes of the first frame.

The Walleye struck first with the first goal of the season by Anderson at 15:18. Mitch Lewandowski and Brandon Hawkins tallied the assists on the icebreaker.

The Fish would get their first power play chance at 18:29 when Seamus Malone would be sent to the Indy penalty box for Hooking. The Walleye could not convert the chance.

That would wrap the first 20 with Toledo ahead 1-0. The Walleye outshot the Fuel 13-4 in the first period and were 0/1 on the power play while the Fuel did not have an opportunity.

The second period action would begin with Riley McCourt being assessed a Cross-Checking minor at 0:39, giving Indy their first power play chance of the period. Indy could not convert.

The Walleye would get their next man-advantage at 5:53 when Gagnier was sent to the Indy box for High-Sticking, but the Fish could not convert.

There would be four-on-four hockey at 13:02 as Adrien Beraldo and Jon Martin would be assessed matching Roughing minors for Toledo and Indy respectively.

It would drop to four-on-three hockey at 13:50 when McCourt was assessed a Roughing minor of his own.

The Fuel would take advantage of the power play chance at 14:22 when Santino Centorame found the back of the net with help from Jordan and Cam Hillis.

The Walleye would have a third power play chance when Malone was sent to the Indy penalty box for Tripping at 14:58, but they were unable to convert.

That would wrap the action in the second 20 with Toledo and Indy tied at 1-1. The Walleye were outshot by the Fuel 11-6 in the period, but still were outshooting the Fuel 19-15 cumulatively. Toledo was 0/2 with a man-advantage in the period, while Indy was 1/2.

The third period action would start with another Toledo power play at 5:10 when Hillis was sent away for Hooking.

The Walleye would convert the power play at 5:24 when Orrin Centazzo snuck one past the right shoulder of Weeks unassisted to put the Walleye back on top 2-1.

The Walleye would stretch the lead to 3-1 at 17:34 when Hawkins found the net unassisted.

The Walleye would add on one more score by Theisen at 1 to extend his point streak to seven games. Beraldo collected the lone assist.

The horns would sound, signaling another Walleye win, this time 4-1 over the Indy Fuel.

The Walleye outshot the Fuel 8-7 in the period and 27-22 overall. Toledo was 1/1 on the power play in the third period and 1/4 overall, while Indy did not have an opportunity in the period and was 1/2 overall.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Orrin Centazzo (1G) - TOL

John Lethemon (W, 21 SV)

Santino Centorame (1G)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will head East for a Wednesday night matchup with the Wheeling Nailers on November 22, 2023, with puck drop coming at 7:10 pm ET at WesBanco Arena.

