Oilers Lose to Kansas City in Second Game of Series
November 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell to the Kansas City Mavericks 5-1 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.
The Mavericks scored first for the second-straight game, beating Gage Alexander on a two-on-one top-shelf snipe from Tucker Robertson with 2:50 remaining in the opening period.
Dante Sheriff knotted the game 1-1, 4:43 into the second period, releasing an accurate snapper from the right circle to beat Jack LaFontaine. Patrick Curry restored the Mavs' lead, wiring home a shot directly off of an offensive-zone draw nine seconds into the second half of the game. Jacob Hayhurst scored a power-play goal with 25 seconds left in the second to give Kansas City a 3-1 lead headed into the final frame.
Max Andreev scored off a toe-drag effort from the left circle with 1:42 remaining in the contest, setting the Mavericks up 4-1. Hayhurst cemented the Maverick's victory 5-1 with his second power-play goal of the game.
The Oilers will host the Mavericks for the third consecutive game on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 7:05 p.m.
