Fuel Fall to Walleye on Sunday Afternoon

November 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel finished off their weekend hosting the Toledo Walleye for Family Fun Day. Despite heading into the third period tied 1-1, the Walleye scored three in the third period to take the 4-1 win over Indy.

1ST PERIOD

It was a relatively quiet first period between these two division rivals as there were minimal whistles and the only goal came from Toledo's Matt Anderson at 15:18.

Fuel captain, Seamus Malone took a hooking penalty at 18:29 that gave the Walleye the first power play of the day but the Fuel were able to kill it off before time expired on the period.

At the end of the first frame, Toledo was outshooting Indy 13-4.

2ND PERIOD

39 seconds into the second frame, Riley McCourt took a cross-checking penalty giving the Fuel their first power play opportunity of the game however Toledo killed it off.

At 5:53, Indy's Ryan Gagnier took a high sticking penalty and sat for two minutes before the penalty was killed off.

Adrien Beraldo and Jordan Martin each took two minutes for roughing at 13:02. At 13:50, McCourt took an additional roughing penalty leaving the Fuel on the power play.

Santino Centorame capitalized on the power play with a goal to tie the game at 14:22. That goal was assisted by Zach Jordan and Cam Hillis.

Malone took a tripping penalty at 14:58 to give Toledo another power play chance however they killed it off.

The Fuel held a lot of momentum to end the period and had a few good chances but time expired with the game scored 1-1 and Toledo outshooting Indy 19-15.

3RD PERIOD

Cam Hillis took a hooking penalty at 5:10 of the third, leaving Toledo on the power play which they immediately took advantage of to go up 2-1 with an unassisted goal by Orrin Centazzo.

After a lot of back and forth, Toledo added to their lead at 17:34 with an unassisted goal by Brandon Hawkins to make it 3-1.

Indy pulled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from net in favor of the extra skater and with less than a minute to go, Toledo's Colin Theisen scored the empty net goal with the help of Beraldo to make it 4-1.

Time expired less than a minute later and the Fuel ultimately fell to the Walleye, 4-1.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on November 24, 2023 for Black Friday against the Fort Wayne Komets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.