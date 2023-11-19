Rush Take Game 2 of the Weekend Over Wichita

November 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Rapid City Rush's Rhett Kingston and Wichita Thunder's Jason Pineo in action

(Wichita Thunder) Rapid City Rush's Rhett Kingston and Wichita Thunder's Jason Pineo in action(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita hosted Rapid City on Saturday night for the second of three-straight, falling 3-2 to the Rush at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Providing the offense for the Thunder were a pair of defensemen as Xavier Pouliot and Roman Kinal found the net.

In the first, Rapid capitalized on a Thunder turnover and grabbed a 1-0 lead. Brett Gravelle was the recipient of a beautiful passing play just 31 seconds into the game and recorded his second of the year.

Wichita answered less than three minutes later when Pouliot hammered a shot from inside the Rush line past Connor Murphy for his second tally of the season.

Logan Nelson re-gained the lead for good at 15:13 on the power play. He fired a shot from the left circle that beat Beck Warm for his third of the year and a 3-1 advantage.

In the second, T.J. Fergus added to the lead on the man advantage. He blasted a shot from the deep slot past Warm at 11:20 to make it 3-1.

At 14:05, Kinal cut the lead to one. He stepped off the left wall and let a shot go that beat Murphy to make it 3-2.

Murphy held down the fort in the third and Rapid City earned a 3-2 victory.

Wichita went 0-for-5 on the man advantage. Rapid City was 2-for-4 on the power play.

Wichita had its second-lowest shot output of the season, finishing with 21 on the night. Moore has three points in his last four games. Beck Warm suffered the loss despite stopping 28 shots.

The Thunder closes a three-game set against Rapid City at 4:05 p.m. tomorrow afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Single game tickets are now on sale. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

The 2023-24 schedule is now available. Start planning now as we get ready for our 32nd year as a professional franchise and 10th in the ECHL. Click here to learn more and click here to download the schedule right to your calendar.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.