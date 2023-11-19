Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-1-1-0 for the fifth week of the 2023-24 season. Worcester hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones for two games, and the Maine Mariners for one. The Railers lost to the Cyclones 5-4 in overtime on Friday, won 4-2 against the Cyclones on Saturday, and lost to the Maine Mariners 3-2 on Sunday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 17 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones | 5-4 OTL

Worcester headed into the third period trailing, 4-2. The Railers still trailed, 4-2, with less than two minutes to play in the third period. With goalie Henrik Tikkanen pulled in favor of a sixth skater, Worcester defenseman Connor Welsh scored on a 55-slap shot at 18:09. With Tikkanen on the bench again, Jake Pivonka scored on a three-foot jam shot at 19:44 and the Railers had tied the game to set up another overtime. The two goalie-pulled goals were a first in team history. So was the subsequent overtime goal, scored by Cincinnati's Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm at 3:55. That goal came with Worcester playing two men short, the first time that had ever happened to a Railers team in overtime.

Saturday, November 18 vs. Cincinnati Cyclones | 4-2 W

Worcester played with commitment from the opening faceoff and had a 3-0 lead with 11 minutes to go in the third period. Then Holm scored at 10:31. The Cyclones were energized and Pekar made it 3-2 at 12:45. With rookie goaltender Tristan Lennox playing splendidly, the Railers held off the visitors until Robbins hit the open net.

Sunday, November 19 vs. Maine Mariners | 3-2 L

Worcester trailed, 3-0, heading into the third period and finally got on the scoreboard at 6:24 on a goal by Andrei Bakanov. Coach Jordan Smotherman pulled goalie Tristan Lennox with more than three minutes to play and sure enough - just like Friday night - the Railers converted the extra skater thanks to a goal by Anthony Callin at 16:40. They had more chances after that but could not convert. Maine's goals were scored by former Railer Jimmy Lambert, Adam Mechura and Chase Zieky.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 24 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, November 25 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Jake Pivonka has tied Ashton Calder for the team lead in goals scored at 6.

Todd Goehring recorded an assist for the Railers on Saturday in his first ECHL game this season after being signed the same morning.

Andrei Bakanov has five points in his last five games played.

Blade Jenkins, Ashton Calder, and Jake Pivonka are the only three Railers to have dressed in all fourteen games for Worcester this season.

Trevor Cosgrove is on a four-game point streak.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 5-6-2-1 on the season.

The Railers have points in six out of their last eight games played.

Worcester scored three goals with the goalie pulled and the extra-attacker on this weekend.

The Railers are outscoring opponents 15-12 in the third period

Worcester is 4-0-0-0 when leading after the first period this season

