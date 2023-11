ECHL Transactions - November 19

November 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 19, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Florida:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

Norfolk:

Brian Bowen, F

Reading:

Connor Fedorek, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Bryce Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Atlanta:

Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve

Delete Aidan De La Gorgendiere, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Jaxon Castor, G traded to Florida

Cincinnati:

Delete Jake Gaudet, F recalled by Cleveland

Florida:

Add Jaxon Castor, G added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Fort Wayne:

Add Logan Dowhaniuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Gatenby, D placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on reserve

Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Greenville:

Delete Nick Prkusic, F placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Eberle, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Indy:

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Ted Nichol, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Maine:

Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve

Delete Tim Doherty, F placed on reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Delete Reid Stefanson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Norfolk:

Add Carson Musser, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mark Liwiski, F activated from reserve

Delete Stepan Timofeyev, F placed on reserve

Delete Owen Norton, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matt Tugnutt, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonny Evans, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add John Lethemon, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Darian Pilon, F placed on reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Kyle Lane, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tomas Suchanek, G recalled by San Diego

Wichita:

Add Eetu Makiniemi, G activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G placed on reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Wheeling:

Delete Lukas Svejkovsky, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.