Glads Lose Third Straight, Downed 3-1 by Florida
November 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, FL. The Atlanta Gladiators (8-3-0-0) lost 3-1 to the Florida Everblades (7-5-1-0) on Saturday night at Hertz Arena, in Estero, Florida.
Three Stars:
1. FLA - B. Davis - 1G, 1A, +2
2. FLA - N. Staios - 1G, 1A
3. FLA - C. Hausinger - 1G
Cam Hausinger scored for the second straight night to give the Everblades a 1-0 lead. (8:02)
Shortly thereafter, Atlanta would get their chance on the power play, and it would be Alex Whelan finding the back of the net, and tying the score 1-1. (9:19)
Come the second period, Brett Davis would net his first professional goal for the Blades, in just his second game. (3:12)
Nathan Staois would add the insurance marker for Florida in the third period, bringing the score to 3-1. (7:18)
Cam Johnson made 26 saves on 27 Gladiator shots in the victory, meanwhile Gustavs Grigals stopped 28 of 31.
