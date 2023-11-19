Glads Lose Third Straight, Downed 3-1 by Florida

November 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







ESTERO, FL. The Atlanta Gladiators (8-3-0-0) lost 3-1 to the Florida Everblades (7-5-1-0) on Saturday night at Hertz Arena, in Estero, Florida.

Three Stars:

1. FLA - B. Davis - 1G, 1A, +2

2. FLA - N. Staios - 1G, 1A

3. FLA - C. Hausinger - 1G

Cam Hausinger scored for the second straight night to give the Everblades a 1-0 lead. (8:02)

Shortly thereafter, Atlanta would get their chance on the power play, and it would be Alex Whelan finding the back of the net, and tying the score 1-1. (9:19)

Come the second period, Brett Davis would net his first professional goal for the Blades, in just his second game. (3:12)

Nathan Staois would add the insurance marker for Florida in the third period, bringing the score to 3-1. (7:18)

Cam Johnson made 26 saves on 27 Gladiator shots in the victory, meanwhile Gustavs Grigals stopped 28 of 31.

