Wichita Closes Three-Game Set Today vs. Rapid City

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a three-game series this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Rapid City at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 58-53-12 against Rapid City and 35-24-6 at home against the Rush.

Last night, Rapid City earned a 3-2 win to even the series. Today's rubber match will break a tie for third place as Wichita, Rapid City and Tulsa each have 11 points. The Oilers host Kansas City this afternoon.

The Thunder will continue their season-series against the Rush in early December with four-straight meetings against each other.

Xavier Pouliot recorded his second pro goal of his career last night. He tied the game in the first period with a slap shot from inside the right point. The rookie defenseman tallied his first pro goal on October 28 against Iowa, which was also on home ice.

Roman Kinal tallied his third goal of the year last night. He walked off the left wall and fired a shot through traffic that beat Connor Murphy. Kinal has points in two of his last three games. His last goal came on November 3 in Idaho. The UConn product is on an AHL deal with the San Jose Barracuda and loaned to Wichita.

Lleyton Moore added an assist last night, giving him points in three of his last four games. He is tied for sixth in points by a defenseman with 11.

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts is tied for seventh in points (17), and third in power play points with eight...Jeremy Masella is sixth in penalty minutes (45)...Xavier Pouliot is seventh in penalty minutes (37) and fifth in minor penalties (11)...Bates is tied for sixth in goals (8) and fifth in shooting percentage (32%)...Lleyton Moore is fourth in power play assists for rookies (5) and fifth in power play points for rookies (6)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for second in rookie shooting percentage (28.6%)...Wichita is 10th on the power play at home (19.2%)...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Radomsky leads all rookies goaltenders with 248 saves and is tied for sixth in the league in minutes played (475)...Rapid City averages just 10 penalty minutes per game...Blake Bennett is tied for fourth in shooting percentage (28%)...

