Admirals Drop Sunday Contest against Adirondack
November 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals lost to the Adirondack Thunder in the second game of the weekend at Norfolk Scope. After their 5-2 loss on Friday night, the Admirals were unable to regain momentum as the Thunder relentlessly fired shots at the goal, scoring three goals in the first period and securing a comfortable victory.
Adirondack didn't waste any time in scoring the first goal of the game. Ryan Smith's one-time shot found the back of the net at the three-minute mark, beating Yaniv Perets. Just over a minute later, Patrick Grasso extended the lead to 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season.
As the period progressed, Adirondack continued to dominate the game, keeping the Admirals on the defensive side of the puck. With 6:39 left in the period, Erik Middendorf scored the team's third goal, his sixth of the year. The Admirals struggled to keep up and were outshot 20-9 in the period.
During the middle period of the game, neither team was able to take advantage as the score remained unchanged. However, Darick Louis-Jean's big hit and powerful punches on Will MacKinnon provided some momentum for Norfolk. It was a spark of life that brought the Admirals' crowd back into the game.
The Admirals managed to keep pace with shots on goal as they had eight to the Thunder's nine in the period, but Jeremy Brodeur remained perfect in the afternoon. In the final 20 minutes of play, the score would remain the same until the three-minute mark when Carson Golder shot it past Brodeurr off the one-timer pass from Danny Katic to cut into the Adirondack deficit.
Although momentum shifted in Norfolk's favor, the score remained the same for the rest of the period. The Thunder retained their advantage and went on to win the afternoon contest 3-1.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
ADK Jeremy Brodeur (27 saves off of 28 shots)
ADK Erik Middendorf (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)
NOR Carson Golder (1 goal, -1)
What's Next
The Norfolk Admirals are set to play a three-game series at Norfolk Scope against the Trois-Rivieres Lions, the top team in the North division. The first game is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 19, 2023
- Ghost Pirates Pick up Point, Fall in OT to Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Oilers Lose to Kansas City in Second Game of Series - Tulsa Oilers
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5 - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Fall to Walleye on Sunday Afternoon - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Skate Past Solar Bears in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Strong Third Period Seals Weekend Sweep - Toledo Walleye
- Glads Lose Third Straight, Downed 3-1 by Florida - Atlanta Gladiators
- Admirals Drop Sunday Contest against Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Comeback Falls Short, Lose 3-2 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Sweep Admirals with 3-1 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Top Railers in Rivalry Cup Opener - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - November 19 - ECHL
- Wichita Closes Three-Game Set Today vs. Rapid City - Wichita Thunder
- Greenville Uses Two Power Play Goals to Clip Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Royals Tamed by Growlers in Homestand Finale, 6-4 - Reading Royals
- Americans Fall to Idaho 5-2 - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Sweep Americans, Winning Series Finale, 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Take Game 2 of the Weekend Over Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Grizz Fall 3-2 in Iowa - Utah Grizzlies
- Heartlanders Win 6th Straight Game, Complete Utah Sweep - Iowa Heartlanders
- Sawchuk Sends Walleye Past Komets in Saturday Shootout Win - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.