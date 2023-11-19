Thunder Sweep Admirals with 3-1 Win

November 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







NORFOLK - Jeremy Brodeur stopped 27 shots and the Adirondack Thunder scored three goals in the first period to sweep the Norfolk Admirals on Sunday afternoon, 3-1, from Scope Arena.

Adirondack scored twice in the first four minutes of the game to take a 2-0 lead. Ryan Smith fired in a one timer for his eighth of the year just 2:59 into the game off a pass from Erik Middendorf to give the Thunder a 1-0 advantage.

Patrick Grasso added to the lead just 1:01 later as he sent a wrist shot into the net from the right circle. Jace Isley and Tristan Thompson collected the assists on Grasso's fifth of the year to take a 2-0 lead.

The Thunder took a 3-0 lead as Erik Middendorf took a pass from Grant Jozefek and sent a wrist shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Yaniv Perets at 13:21. The goal was Middendorf's sixth of the year from Jozefek and the Thunder took the three-goal lead into the second and the third period.

Norfolk responded early in the third period as Carson Goulder scored a power-play goal 3:47 into the final period. Danny Katic and Ryan Foss were awarded the helpers, and the Thunder lead was 3-1. Adirondack held onto the 3-1 lead until the end for the weekend sweep. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 27 of 28 shots for his fourth win of the year and his third in a row.

