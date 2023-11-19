Royals Tamed by Growlers in Homestand Finale, 6-4

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (3-7-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, lost to the Newfoundland Growlers (6-5-3-0) on Saturday, November 18 at Santander Arena. Will Cranley (1-4-0-0) suffered the loss in goal for Reading with 29 shots faced on 34 shots. Luke Cavallin (2-1-2-0) earned the win for Newfoundland with 25 saves on 29 shots faced.

Reading struck first 9:58 into play with Alec Butcher scoring his second goal of the season on a breakaway shot past Cavallin. Mike Chen earned the helper for his first assist and point of the season. Less than six minutes later, Matt Brown knifed his way through Newfoundland's defense and beat Cavallin glove side. Tyson Fawcett and Butcher earned the assists. Grant Cruikshank put the Growlers on the board before the intermission with his team leading ninth goal of the season with 2:26 remaining in the first period.

Newfoundland exploded in the second period with four goals, three of which were scored in the first 5:08 of the period. At 17 seconds into the second, Zach O'Brien registered his second power play goal of the season. Johnny Tychonick earned the assist on O'Brien's goal before netting his own tally three minutes later.

Nolan Dillingham scored his first professional career goal 5:08 into the middle frame to extend Newfoundland's lead to two, 4-2. The rookie defenseman recorded his first professional career multi-goal at the 15:00 mark of the period. The second goal restored the Growlers's two-goal lead after Yvan Mongo recorded his third goal in three games at 13:44. Joseph Nardi and Adam Brubacher earned the helpers on Mongo's fifth goal of the season.

Heading into the third period, it was quiet until the second half of the period from both teams. At 17:13, Shane Sellar banked a centering pass off of Cavallin's back that crossed the goal line for his third goal of the season. The unassisted tally cut the Royals' deficit to one. The comeback could not be completed before Berezowski sealed the series finale win for Newfoundland with an empty net goal at :57 seconds left in regulation. Tychonick set a single game professional career high five points (1g-4a) with an assist on the empty net goal. The five-point game set a franchise record for the Growlers for the most points recorded in a single game by a player.

The Royals hit the road for a three-game road trip opening Wednesday November 22 against the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena at 7:00 PM. The Royals conclude their roadtrip against the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 24, at 7:15 PM and Saturday November 25th, at 6:00 PM at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

The Royals return home on Thursday, November 30 to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:00 PM at Santander Arena. The home game will be a Throwback Thursday promotional game with music from the 70's, 80's and 90's playing through the night! To order tickets to our Throwback Thursday game, visit royalshockey.com/tickets.

