Americans Fall to Idaho 5-2

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, lost the final game of a three-game set with the Idaho Steelheads by a score of 5-2 on Saturday night in front of 5,197 at Idaho Central Arena.

After Idaho opened the scoring at 11:40 of the opening frame to take a 1-0 lead, the Americans responded late in the period as Chad Butcher scored his first of the year ending a seven-game scoring drought. The Period ended 1-1 with Idaho outshooting the Americans 19-7.

Idaho blew the game open in the second period, scoring four times. Three of those goals came in a two-and-a-half-minute span. Former Americans forward Zane Franklin had one of those four goals, his fifth of the season. Idaho led the game 5-1 after two periods of play.

The Americans would add their second of the night late in the final frame as Colton Hargrove scored on the power play, his sixth of the season to cut the lead to 5-2. That would be the final score as Idaho swept the three-game series handing the Americans their sixth straight loss.

The Americans continue their six-game road trip next week in Wichita and Tulsa. They face the Thunder on Wednesday night at Intrust Bank Arena. Game time is 7:05 PM.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - Z. Franklin

2. IDH - M. Rassell

3. IDH - J. Murray

